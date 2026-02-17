Allegiant expands at Atlantic City airport by offering new flights to Myrtle Beach

Allegiant Travel Company will offer a new route between Atlantic City International Airport and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the coming months.

Nonstop flights will be available on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning May 21, marking the fifth destination provided by the budget airline at the New Jersey travel hub. In honor of Tuesday's announcement, Allegiant is offering a limited-time $49 sale on one-way tickets.

MORE: Pat's King of Steaks is changing the way it makes some cheesesteaks

"For our passengers, this opens the door to a classic getaway with 60 miles of beaches, headline attractions like the SkyWheel and a destination that's known by many as the Golf Capital of the World," Stephen Dougherty, South Jersey Transportation Authority's executive director, said in a statement. "For our region, it means more easy, affordable access to one of the East Coast's most popular vacation spots."

The announcement comes days after Allegiant launched three new routes to Florida — St. Petersburg, Orlando and Punta Gorda. The Las Vegas-based airline began its expansion to Atlantic City by starting to offer a route to Fort Lauderdale in December.

In early May, Breeze Airways will become the fourth commercial carrier to add service to and from Atlantic City. Spirit Airlines also flies out of the airport and American Airlines operates a shuttle bus service between the airport and the Philadelphia International Airport.

Allegiant said late last year that it would expand its regional footprint even more by adding three nonstop flights to the Trenton-Mercer Airport and Philadelphia International Airport starting in February and May, respectively.