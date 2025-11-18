Allegiant to expand to Philly and Trenton with three new routes at each airport

Allegiant Travel Company announced on Tuesday that it will be expanding its airline service next year to four new markets, including the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN).

One-way fares for tickets at both airports are starting as low as $49 for a limited time, which could offer Phillies fans a cheap opportunity to catch a spring training game.

New routes at PHL include flights to and from:

• Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Des Moines, Iowa, starting May 21

• McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee, starting May 21

• Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, starting May 22

New routes at TTN include flights to and from:

• Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting Feb. 19

• Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Punta Gorda, Florida, starting Feb. 20

• St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Pinellas County, Florida, starting Feb. 20

The St. Pete-Clearwater airport is roughly a 15-minute drive to BayCare Ballpark, where the Phillies will play from Feb. 22 to March 23. The Tampa airport is around a 25-minute drive to the stadium.

Allegiant is also expanding into La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Columbia Regional Airport (COU) in Columbia, Missouri, next year.

"We're thrilled to continue Allegiant's growth by adding these new routes," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong."

The company's announcement came on the same day as a nationwide picket from over 1,400 Allegiant pilots who are demanding higher wages.

"For years, the company has delayed progress while investing in everything except the dedicated people who keep their planes in the air," Teamsters Local 2118, which represents the pilots, wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. "Allegiant can't run an airline without them — and it's time the company recognizes that with industry-standard pay, protections and respect."