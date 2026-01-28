More News:

January 28, 2026

Breeze Airways adds service out of Atlantic City International Airport

The low-cost carrier will debut flights to Charleston, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa this spring.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Airlines
Breeze Airways Atlantic City Stu Boyd II/Imagn Images

Breeze Airways will debut service at Atlantic City International Airport in the spring, joining Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air as the only carriers to operate out of the small airport.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will begin service out of Atlantic City International Airport in May, becoming the third airline to offer year-round flights from the small airport in South Jersey.

The Utah-based airline said Wednesday it will debut three routes from Atlantic City this year. Twice a week, nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina, will begin May 6 and nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina will start June 11. The carrier's BreezeThru service, which includes one stop but no changeover, also will start service to Tampa, Florida, on June 11.

MORE: Amazon to close all Fresh grocery stores, including one in Northern Liberties that opened in August

"The new routes give travelers from the southern New Jersey/Philadelphia region a more convenient access to two popular and growing destinations, whether they are flying for business, visiting family, or enjoying a weekend getaway,” Stephen F. Dougherty, executive director of the South Jersey Transportation Authority, said in a statement. “For an airport of our size, expanding service in a way that directly benefits our passengers is especially meaningful."

Breeze will join Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air as the only carriers to offer service out of Atlantic City International Airport.

Spirit Airlines, which had long been the only commercial carrier with service from Atlantic City, closed its crew base at the airport in 2024 and reduced routes before the company filed for bankruptcy later that year. The airline still offers eight to 10 daily departures from Atlantic City, including Florida routes to Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando and seasonal service to Miami.

Allegiant Air launched twice a week, nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale in December and will debut more routes to Florida at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Punta Gorda Airport in February.

Atlantic City International Airport also has an American Airlines bus service that connects travelers to Philadelphia International Airport. Travelers who use the bus are permitted to go through TSA checkpoints in New Jersey and get dropped off directly at their terminals in Philly.

Breeze launched in 2021 and has grown to offer service to 80 airports, including its hubs in Tampa, Charleston, Hartford, Providence and Norfolk. The airline also offers international service to Cancun, the Bahamas and other vacation destinations.

“Atlantic City is not only a great destination for travelers, but also a gateway to many other metro areas,” Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement. Neeleman also is the founder of JetBlue Airways and Canada's WestJet.

For the flights to Charleston and Raleigh-Durham, Breeze is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $49 and $39, respectively.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Airlines Atlantic City Airports New Jersey Flights

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

The human side of banking: Why relationships still matter in an increasingly digital world
Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace

Just In

Must Read

Technology

AI hasn't upended the U.S. labor market yet, researchers say

Open AI ChatGPT

Late Night

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

TV

Gov. Shapiro weighs in on ICE operations in Minneapolis

Josh Shapiro GMA

Concerts

Dave Matthews Band announces two summer shows in Camden

DMB_TOUR_2023

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved