Breeze Airways adds service out of Atlantic City International Airport

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will begin service out of Atlantic City International Airport in May, becoming the third airline to offer year-round flights from the small airport in South Jersey.

The Utah-based airline said Wednesday it will debut three routes from Atlantic City this year. Twice a week, nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina, will begin May 6 and nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina will start June 11. The carrier's BreezeThru service, which includes one stop but no changeover, also will start service to Tampa, Florida, on June 11.

MORE: Amazon to close all Fresh grocery stores, including one in Northern Liberties that opened in August

"The new routes give travelers from the southern New Jersey/Philadelphia region a more convenient access to two popular and growing destinations, whether they are flying for business, visiting family, or enjoying a weekend getaway,” Stephen F. Dougherty, executive director of the South Jersey Transportation Authority, said in a statement. “For an airport of our size, expanding service in a way that directly benefits our passengers is especially meaningful."

Breeze will join Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air as the only carriers to offer service out of Atlantic City International Airport.

Spirit Airlines, which had long been the only commercial carrier with service from Atlantic City, closed its crew base at the airport in 2024 and reduced routes before the company filed for bankruptcy later that year. The airline still offers eight to 10 daily departures from Atlantic City, including Florida routes to Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando and seasonal service to Miami.

Allegiant Air launched twice a week, nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale in December and will debut more routes to Florida at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Punta Gorda Airport in February.

Atlantic City International Airport also has an American Airlines bus service that connects travelers to Philadelphia International Airport. Travelers who use the bus are permitted to go through TSA checkpoints in New Jersey and get dropped off directly at their terminals in Philly.

Breeze launched in 2021 and has grown to offer service to 80 airports, including its hubs in Tampa, Charleston, Hartford, Providence and Norfolk. The airline also offers international service to Cancun, the Bahamas and other vacation destinations.

“Atlantic City is not only a great destination for travelers, but also a gateway to many other metro areas,” Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement. Neeleman also is the founder of JetBlue Airways and Canada's WestJet.

For the flights to Charleston and Raleigh-Durham, Breeze is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $49 and $39, respectively.