American Airlines introduces TSA-cleared connecting bus service to Philly airport

Travel just got a bit easier for American Airlines travelers catching flights from Philly, as the airline now allows customers to go through security at their smaller local airports before hopping a bus to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

American Airlines is adding Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clearance to its already-existing Landline motorcoach operation, which carts travelers from airports in Allentown/Bethlehem (ABE) and Atlantic City (ACY) to flights at PHL, the company announced on Wednesday.

Starting this week, customers can arrive at ABE or ACY, check in with American and clear security at their local airport, before boarding a Landline coach on the secured side of the terminal. Customers will then be bused to PHL and can head straight to their connecting flight without having to go through security screening again. Checked baggage will be directly transferred between Landline’s vehicles and American’s planes.

“This program streamlines the passenger experience and enables travelers to seamlessly travel out of a large international airport conveniently by going through our security screening process from a smaller international airport,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for PHL. “We have put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times.”

American Airlines' Landline service to PHL first launched last June to cart passengers from ACY and ABE to PHL (although customers still had to face TSA security lines at PHL). Since then, the buses have provided thousands of passengers with access to domestic and international flights at PHL, according to American Airlines.

The Landline buses hold up to 35 passengers, and feature leather seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment and power at each seat. Tickets for itineraries with American and Landline service are available for sale on American's website.

Founded in 2019, the Colorado-based Landline bus company provides similar services for other airlines across the country, including United Airlines in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in Minnesota and Wisconsin.