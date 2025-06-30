Unsure where to donate unwanted stuff in Philly? This website helps people find the right places based on their items

A new website aims to reduce the billions of pounds of waste sent to Philadelphia-area landfills by promoting the reuse of unwanted items — from hard-to-recycle plastics to old pairs of roller skates.

The website, resourcePhilly, was created by two nonprofits, Circular Philly and The Resource Exchange, to help people find places that accept specific items they are looking to donate, sell or recycle. It also provides tips on how to reuse and repair various materials, and allows users to search for places that repair everything from worn-out shoes to large appliances.