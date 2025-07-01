Jason Kelce's Garage Beer is giving away a bed that hooks up to a kegerator

Jason Kelce continues to stay busy in retirement, whether he's rocking a speedo at the Jersey Shore during a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation or helping to buy an indoor football team.

Now, Garage Beer, which the former Eagle co-owns with his brother Travis, is giving away a waterbed, er, a beer bed, as part of an online sweepstakes.

The giveaway includes a Garage Beer bed frame, a Casper queen mattress and a kegerator that is hooked up to the bed. But the winner will have to supply the beer.

Provided Image/Garage Beer Garage Beer's beer bed will go to one lucky entrant in the brand's latest giveaway.

To enter the sweepstakes, beer lovers and football fans alike, can repost Garage Beer's post on X and tag a friend in the replies. Or on Instagram, they can follow Garage Beer, tag a friend in the comments to company's post on the beer bed, and reshare it to their story. The sweepstakes ends July 15.

If you've ever dreamed of pouring a draft from the comfort of your bed while watching the Eagles play on "Sunday Night Football," this giveaway might be your best shot at ever getting there.

Provided Image/Garage Beer The beer bed being given away by Garage Beer comes with a frame, mattress and kegerator hookup. But the winner of the sweepstakes has to supply their own beer.

