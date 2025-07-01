More Culture:

July 01, 2025

Jason Kelce's Garage Beer is giving away a bed that hooks up to a kegerator

The winner of the online sweepstakes gains the ability to pour drafts from the comfort of their new Casper mattress.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Jason Kelce
Garage Beer Bed Provided Image/Garage Beer

Garage Beer, the brand co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce, is giving away a beer bed that hooks a kegerator to the headboard. The sweepstakes can be entered by sharing the company's social media posts.

Jason Kelce continues to stay busy in retirement, whether he's rocking a speedo at the Jersey Shore during a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation or helping to buy an indoor football team

Now, Garage Beer, which the former Eagle co-owns with his brother Travis, is giving away a waterbed, er, a beer bed, as part of an online sweepstakes.

MORE: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts writes children's book about facing adversity

The giveaway includes a Garage Beer bed frame, a Casper queen mattress and a kegerator that is hooked up to the bed. But the winner will have to supply the beer. 

Garage Beer Bed PouringProvided Image/Garage Beer

Garage Beer's beer bed will go to one lucky entrant in the brand's latest giveaway.


To enter the sweepstakes, beer lovers and football fans alike, can repost Garage Beer's post on X and tag a friend in the replies. Or on Instagram, they can follow Garage Beer, tag a friend in the comments to company's post on the beer bed, and reshare it to their story. The sweepstakes ends July 15.

If you've ever dreamed of pouring a draft from the comfort of your bed while watching the Eagles play on "Sunday Night Football," this giveaway might be your best shot at ever getting there.

Beer Bed Taps GarageProvided Image/Garage Beer

The beer bed being given away by Garage Beer comes with a frame, mattress and kegerator hookup. But the winner of the sweepstakes has to supply their own beer.


Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Jason Kelce Philadelphia Contests Beer Beds Eagles Sweepstakes Travis Kelce

Videos

Featured

Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront
VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Mansion on Aronimink Golf Club to sell for more than $2.9 million

Aronimink Golf Club

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Fitness

Working out during the summer heat can be grueling. Here's how to do it safely

Warm Weather Exercise

Celebrities

There'd be no DMV if Quinta Brunson ruled the world

Quinta Brunson DMV

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved