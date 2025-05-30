Kelce brothers' Garage Beer buys share of arena football team near Kansas City

The Kelce brothers have a new venture under their belts as they move from conquering the NFL to attempting to take over, well, everything else.

Jason, the legendary Eagles center, and Travis, the future Hall of Fame tight end, already have the Garage Beer brand in tow, and now that company is becoming part-owners of an indoor football team: the St. Joseph Goats of the The Arena League, based in St. Joseph, Missouri.

St. Joseph is a little under an hour away from Kansas City, Missouri, where, of course, Travis plays for the Chiefs.

"From the beer fridge to the front office, the Goats are now powered by the same crisp, uncomplicated energy that fuels Garage Beer," a press release noted Thursday. "This is more than a sponsorship — it's a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn't be more excited."

The Goats now, naturally, will be sporting Garage Beer-sponsored uniforms when their season begins Saturday.

There's no word yet on whether the younger Kelce brother's somewhat famous significant other will be attending Goats games like she does Chiefs games.

Perhaps the Goats will fare better in the playoffs than the Chiefs did last season, when they fell in unspectacular fashion, 40-22, to the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

