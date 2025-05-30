More Culture:

May 30, 2025

Kelce brothers' Garage Beer buys share of arena football team near Kansas City

Jason and Travis Kelce's latest business venture brings them back to the gridiron – but puts them in the owner's box.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Jason Kelce
Garage Beer Arena Football Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Two NFL GOATs – Travis and Jason Kelce – are helping take over the St. Joseph Goats of The Arena League. Their beer brand, Garage Beer, purchased a stake in the team.

The Kelce brothers have a new venture under their belts as they move from conquering the NFL to attempting to take over, well, everything else. 

Jason, the legendary Eagles center, and Travis, the future Hall of Fame tight end, already have the Garage Beer brand in tow, and now that company is becoming part-owners of an indoor football team: the St. Joseph Goats of the The Arena League, based in St. Joseph, Missouri.  

MOREMilton Hershey biopic adds Bucks County's Richard Kind to cast

St. Joseph is a little under an hour away from Kansas City, Missouri, where, of course, Travis plays for the Chiefs. 

"From the beer fridge to the front office, the Goats are now powered by the same crisp, uncomplicated energy that fuels Garage Beer," a press release noted Thursday. "This is more than a sponsorship — it's a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn't be more excited."

The Goats now, naturally, will be sporting Garage Beer-sponsored uniforms when their season begins Saturday.

There's no word yet on whether the younger Kelce brother's somewhat famous significant other will be attending Goats games like she does Chiefs games.

Perhaps the Goats will fare better in the playoffs than the Chiefs did last season, when they fell in unspectacular fashion, 40-22, to the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. 

