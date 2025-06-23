Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts writes children's book about facing adversity

Jalen Hurts added a Super Bowl MVP to his resume in February, and now he's adding the title of author, too. The Eagles quarterback has written a children's book, "Better Than a Touchdown," that will be published March 20.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book and, today, that dream finally comes true," Hurts said Monday on the "TODAY" show. He made the announcement from Tice Elementary School in Houston, which he attended.

The book tells the story of a boy, naturally named Jalen, whose school football team gets cut. It is aimed at children 4-8 years old.

"With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned through my journey to the next generation and hopefully strike a chord of resilience and encourage the kids, the reader, whomever, to believe in themselves," Hurts added. "I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the lessons learned, mentorship and books just like mine."

"Better Than a Touchdown" is available for preorder from Penguin Random House. It costs $19.99.

The publisher gives the following synopsis:

Jalen is so excited for the new school year because this is the year he'll finally get to try out for the football team! But when he arrives at school, he learns the unthinkable—that the football team has been cut. He and his friends are devastated. But Jalen isn't ready to give up, and with some advice from some friends, maybe — just maybe — they can save the day.

"Better than a Touchdown" is a love letter to the power of community, being there for one another, and how a piece of good advice can change the course of a day. Told with Jalen's signature wisdom and gorgeous art by Nneka Myers, Better than a Touchdown carries a message we can all learn from: that by working together, there's nothing we can't accomplish.

It remains to be seen if A.J. Brown will opt for a copy of "Better Than a Touchdown" rather than "Inner Excellence" when looking for some sideline reading during the 2026 season, but Hurts is certainly expanding his horizons in the aftermath of leading the Birds to their secondSuper Bowl championship.

