The Club World Cup is being used as an 'appetizer' for next summer by host cities like Philly

For 2026 World Cup host cities like Philadelphia, the ongoing Club World Cup is serving as somewhat of a test run — just in a much smaller scale.

"I think it's a great preview — an appetizer of what's to come next summer," said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization that's charged with planning and executing the tournament for the city. "(But) when the World Cup itself is here, it will be two or three times what we're seeing and feeling over these days."

Lincoln Financial Field is hosting six group stage matches and two knockout round games for this year's tournament, which kicked off last weekend and features 32 clubs from different international leagues. For next summer's World Cup, the South Philly venue will host six matches, including a knockout round game on the Fourth of July.

This year's event is helping provide host cities some insight into stadium operations, transportation patterns and the overall energy that comes with welcoming passionate soccer fans from around the world. But there also will be many logistical differences between the two international soccer events.

For one, the crowds will be vastly larger next summer. Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Wydad AC on Wednesday afternoon drew 37,446 fans to Lincoln Financial Field. While that might seem like a big turnout for a midweek game with a noon kickoff, the stadium will be much closer to its 69,000 capacity for World Cup games. Plus, there are thousands of other people expected to attend watch parties at the FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

Wydad AC fans cheer on the Moroccan club in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.



The average attendance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was about 53,000 per game, with an overall stadium capacity of 96.3%, according to FIFA. When the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, an attendance record was set at 68,991 per game.

Parking lots also will be utilized much differently because World Cup organizers will need to plan for more international broadcast centers, hospitality tents and marketing activities from global sponsors.

"There may be some parking, but it will not be the same as it is for a Philadelphia Eagles game or other sports at Lincoln Financial Field," Kane said. "There's going to be a very different plan in place for match day, and ... once that's finalized with the city and FIFA, we'll be able to communicate that out. But right now, that work is still underway."

Host cities also are working with FIFA and the federal government on safety and security planning for next summer. The ever-changing geopolitical climate will force the governing bodies to be nimble in this process.

The World Cup draw isn't until December, so it's unknown which national teams will be coming to Philadelphia. In 1998, the United States was drawn into the same group as Iran, producing one of the most politically charged matchups in World Cup history. Iran won that game 2-1, and the U.S. got its revenge in 2022 with a 1-0 victory that sealed its ticket into the knockout round. If the draw in six months brings two nations in heated conflict to Philly, that could add another layer to security planning.

"The geopolitical issues of today could be very different in two months, six months and 12 months," Kane said. "So we just need to be flexible, responsive to the changing nature of the world. And I think that is one thing that the city of Philadelphia has done an excellent job in doing over the course of hosting any number of major events."

The Trump administration's immigration crackdown, travel bans and visa restrictions also could affect fans — both domestic and international.

Before the Club World Cup began, U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted on social media that its officers would be "suited and booted" at games during the opening weekend. The agency later deleted that post, but it told the Associated Press that it regularly provides security at big sporting events. It's unknown if there will be a presence of ICE agents at future games in this tournament or next summer.

"The administration has been very supportive of FIFA World Cup '26 and has expressed that support very publicly," Kane said. "... We do not have a role in the decision-making related to immigration, visas or any of the geopolitical issues that may impact the tournament next year. That is for FIFA and for the administration to navigate and to negotiate, and then from there, host cities' responsibility is to be responsive to what comes down, and to be ready to welcome any and all people who travel to the United States for a FIFA World Cup."

Kane said she's been "heartened" to see the number of international fans in Philly for the Club World Cup, adding that travelers' spending at hotels, bars and restaurants is great for the economic impact on the city.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is also making a push to draw in more local fans. On Sunday, the group is teaming up with the Phillies to host a block party at the Stadium Complex to build anticipation for next year's World Cup and MLB All-Star Game, which will be at Citizens Bank Park. The free event kicks off at 2 p.m. — after the Juventus vs. Wydad AC game at Lincoln Financial Field and before the Phillies host the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m.

The soccer game has been dubbed a "Community Match," with FIFA giving away 1,000 tickets to local soccer programs and offering a family special where up to two children under 16 can go for free with the purchase of one adult ticket at a 50% discount.

"It's a great opportunity for those who may be, as I like to say, 'soccer curious,' to be able to engage in high-level, international, elite soccer and to get a flavor for what this is going to be like when the World Cup comes next summer," Kane said.