Citizens Bank Park to host block party to rally fans for 2026 MLB All-Star Game and World Cup

To build anticipation for next year's MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup, the Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 are teaming up to host a block party outside Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, June 22.

The free-to-attend event kicks off at 2 p.m., with food trucks and a beer garden coming to the Sports Complex before the Phillies host the New York Mets that night. Activities will include a speed pitch machine and a soccer skills course that tests shooting and agility. There also will be other games, giveaways and music from Go Go Gadjet and Mr. Hollywood DJ.

MORE: Mural of Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win goes up at Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

The block party is part of this year's schedule for the Wawa Welcome America Celebration, which culminates with Fourth of July fireworks and a concert headlined by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan.

Next summer will feature an even busier schedule in Philadelphia as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

In addition to the MLB All-Star Game taking place next July at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia will be one of 11 U.S. cities to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lincoln Financial Field is slated to host six matches, including five in the Group stage next June and one in the round of 16 on the Fourth of July.

This summer, the Linc is hosting eight soccer matches as part of the Club World Cup, a tournament of club teams from domestic leagues worldwide.

For the block party, the Phillies are partnering with the nonprofit food bank Philabundance to collect non-perishables that fans bring to the event. There will be multiple donation locations around the ballpark.

Fans who attend the block party and plan to go the Phillies-Mets game at night are reminded to check the ballpark's bag policy before entering Citizens Bank Park.

Sunday, June 22

2-6 p.m. | Free

Citizens Bank Park

11th Street and Pattison Avenue