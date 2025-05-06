LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan to headline Wawa Welcome America festival

LL Cool J will headline the Wawa Welcome America show this summer with Philly's own Jazmine Sullivan.

The Grammy-winning artists are the star acts for the annual 16-day festival, which culminates with a free July 4th concert and fireworks display along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. They will take the stage at 7 p.m.

But the duo isn't the only attraction. Wawa Welcome America will feature multiple musical performances between its Juneteenth kickoff and closing July 4th concert. Marvin Sapp will lead the Gospel On Independence concert at Independence Mall on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. The following Saturday will feature two shows: Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta with special guest Ivy Queen at LOVE Park from 2-9 p.m and a combination concert and fireworks show from Pershing's Own, the U.S. Army band, at Penn's Landing at 8 p.m.

The Army's field band also will play with The War and Treaty at Independence Mall on Wednesday, July 2. The mall will then welcome The Philly Pops, in their first concert using their restored name, and Ben Folds on Thursday, July 3. There also will be a celebration of Black Music Month at the Dell Music Center amphitheater on Sunday, June 29.

New to the festival this year is a block party "for the fans" at the South Philly Sports Complex on June 22. The celebration will take place from 2 to 7 p.m., in between a Club World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field and the Phillies game against the Mets.

Regular programming like the Avenue of the Arts block party will return Saturday, June 21, along with two Free Museum Days on Mondays, June 23 and June 30. Wawa also will dish out 25,000 sandwiches on Thursday, June 26, for Hoagie Day. Line up at Independence Mall by noon to claim one.



Other events include a Juneteenth block party outside the African American Museum, a "Kidchella" festival at Smith Memorial Playground on Friday, June 20, and pool party at Cherashore Park on Tuesday, June 24. There also will be a free screening of — what else? — "Independence Day" on Independence Mall on Tuesday, July 1.

The festival organizers promised additional performers and events that have yet to be announced, including a mysterious partnership with DC Comics and Warner Bros. ahead of "Superman," the latest take on the caped crusader. Fittingly, Philadelphia native David Corenswet is stepping into the red boots for the film. It hits theaters July 11.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.