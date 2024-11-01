More Culture:

November 01, 2024

Family of late director agrees to allow orchestra to use Philly Pops name again

After the death of Peter Nero, members of the ensemble reestablished as the No Name Pops in 2023.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Philly POPS
Philly Pops Name rights Provided Image/The Philly Pops

The No Name Pops orchestra can once again go by the Philly Pops after the family of the ensemble's late longtime director granted the group the naming rights.

After a brief name change, the Philly Pops orchestra is back.

In 2023, the death of longtime director Peter Nero led members of the ensemble to reestablish as the No Name Pops. The Nero family owned the rights to the original name, and an organization established by the late conductor called Finger Prince, Inc. signed an agreement on Oct. 25 to allow the group to use the moniker again. 

MORE: What to stream: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' 'Silo' and 'Scream'

Nero led the group from 1979 until 2013. As part of the agreement, ownership of Nero's music library of scores, sheet music, memorabilia and recordings were transferred to the Philly Pops. 

“We are incredibly honored to carry on the tradition and legacy that Peter Nero created in Philadelphia," Matt Koveal, executive director of the group, said in a statement. "This is a story about our dedicated musicians who stood up for what they believed in and kept the music alive. We look forward to a bright future of performing all styles of music for all communities in Philadelphia.” 

The name change follows a number of legal struggles for the original group. In January 2023, the Philly Pops were evicted from the Kimmel Center for failing to make a $520,000 payment, although its total debts were over $1 million. The Pops then filed an antitrust lawsuit in April, claiming the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center (now called Ensemble Arts Philly) used unlawful tactics to create a monopoly and keep the group out of business. The Pops later amended the antitrust suit in order to reschedule shows. 

Going forward, the group will honor Nero through dedicated performances and named him Music Director Emeritus. The group has two upcoming performances scheduled at the Kimmel Center: “California Dreamin’ — Jessica Vosk Sings Songs from Laurel Canyon” on Nov. 16 and "A Philly Holiday Spectacular" on Dec. 14. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Philly POPS Philadelphia Naming Rights Names Courts Orchestra

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Government

Some on City Council say 76ers arena process is moving too fast

Debbi Wei Arena hearings

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Streaming

What to stream: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' 'Silo' and 'Scream'

Star Trek streaming

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers fall flat in loss to Tobias Harris, winless Pistons

Sixers lose 10.30.24

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Dia de los Muertos parties and musicals

Dia de los Muertos

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved