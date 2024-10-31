More Culture:

October 31, 2024

What to stream: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' 'Silo' and 'Scream'

The animated comedy spin-off of the long-running sci-fi series is back for a final season, while 'Shōgun' is worth binging if you've missed it.

The fifth and final season of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' is streaming on Paramount+. The animated show takes a comedic and light-hearted take on the long-running science-fiction franchise.

With networks launching their new seasons in the fall, there's no shortage of options on the ballooning number of streaming services.

Animated show "Star Trek: Lower Decks" began its final run on Paramount+, while "Silo" is returning for a sophomore season on Apple TV+. For those looking to catch up on prestige television, "Shōgun" is worthy of a binge-watch on Hulu, and anyone who loves horror classics can rewatch the "Scream" movies.

Here's what to expect from those personal favorites:

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Out of all of the "Star Trek" TV shows, "Lower Decks" might have been under your radar (or outside of scanning range, to use a "Star Trek" phrase). The animated series is a comedy, but despite its raunchy humor and breakneck pace, it still carries the intelligence that the nearly 60-year franchise is known for.

"Lower Decks" initially focused on four low-ranking officers in the starship Cerritos embarking on minor tasks and zany adventures, but Season 5 follows the characters learning to become leaders after receiving promotions. It might not be what "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry envisioned decades ago, but "Lower Decks" still carries his optimism for the future and makes several deep-cut jokes and references to "Star Trek" lore that only longtime fans will catch.

Enjoy the show while you can — Season 5 will be its last, although the show's creators and fans are hoping to save it from its untimely end. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" streams on Paramount+, with new episodes every Thursday.

Silo

Apple's streaming service is the host of a mini-renaissance of acclaimed science-fiction shows, namely "Severance," "For All Mankind," "Foundation" and "Invasion." One of the more addicting shows from Apple's lineup is "Silo," based on a series of novels by author Hugh Howey.

Taking place in an underground silo in a dystopic future, the show is centered on the community's new sheriff (Rebecca Ferguson), a mechanic suddenly thrust into her new position. She investigates and attempts to uncover mysteries inside and outside the 144-floor structure — secrets that higher powers seek to contain. Season 2, which premieres on Nov. 15, will explore what's beyond the silo. Tim Robbins, Common and Harriet Walter also star in the show.

Episodes stream on Fridays on Apple TV+.


Shōgun

I've digested a lot of fiction about historical Japan recently — the Netflix animated show "Blue Eye Samurai" captivated me, and I'm currently addicted to the PlayStation video game "Ghost of Tsushima." Another TV show on the subject I'm catching up on is "Shōgun," which won a record 18 Emmy Awards in one year, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The show is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell, which was previously adapted into a 1980 miniseries. Focusing on a lord (Hiroyuki Sanada) surrounded by political rivals and an English sailor (Cosmo Jarvis) who shipwrecked in Japan, "Shōgun" is full of political intrigue, violence and other adult themes. It's easy to compare it to "Game of Thrones," but watching events and machinations loosely following historical events is arguably more intriguing. 

"Shōgun" airs on FX, and all 10 episodes of Season 1 are streaming on Hulu. While the show was originally conceived as a miniseries, it will return for second and third seasons.


Scream

Everyone has go-to movies to celebrate their favorite holidays, and I'm likely adding the "Scream" films to my Halloween rotation. This year, I rewatched the original "Scream" with friends, and the 1996 classic still holds up.

The movie is a borderline parody of horror cinema, being the rare slasher film where its characters have actually watched scary movies and are aware of the genre's tropes. While "Scream" is self-referential, it never winks at the audience or goes too over-the-top, and it's a thrilling and entertaining movie in its own right. 

While fans might argue that "Scream" has gone on for too long, much like the horror franchises it pokes fun at, every movie in the series still carries the original's energy, and each new installment updates its references accordingly depending on the era it was made.

The first four "Scream" movies are streaming on Max, while the fifth and sixth movies are on Paramount+.


