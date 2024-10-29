Gov. Shapiro evokes Spider-Man on 'The Daily Show' when asked about the importance of Pennsylvania in next week's election

Gov. Josh Shapiro appeared on "The Daily Show" on Monday night to discuss Pennsylvania's importance as a swing state in the 2024 presidential election, quoting an unexpected source.

"In your mind — you're on the ground there — who will be the president of Pennsylvania?" host Jon Stewart jokingly asked Shapiro.

Stewart asked Shapiro if Pennsylvania residents were tired of the "barnstorming" that comes with being a swing state. Shapiro said that people might be tired of the commercials, but they have an "extraordinary power" in the election.

"And with that power comes a real responsibility," Shapiro said. Stewart jokingly retorted, "Dude, you can't just sit here and quote Spider-Man."

Shapiro, a Democrat, then pivoted to a Benjamin Franklin quote about the founding of the country, saying it will be "a republic if you can keep it." He emphasized the last five words.

"So yes, we enjoy this sort of temporary status as a swing state," Shapiro said. "But let me tell you something, we've been fighting for democracy for 248 years, and I'll be damned if we're gonna stand down on this task."

Stewart shifted focus to the role of government in people's lives, citing the reconstruction and reopening of Interstate 95 after a fiery explosion last year.

Reiterating his "get s--t done" mantra, Shapiro said the state government pushed workers to feel empowered to make decisions and to be creative and innovative. Stewart asked why we couldn't have the same attitude for housing, to which Shapiro replied: "We should be."

Shapiro said he understands how concerns about overregulation might convince some voters to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to "shake things up."

"I want to shake things up in a good way with people who give an actual damn about other people's lives and who want to lift people up, not tear them down," Shapiro said. "I think we're proving how to do that in Pennsylvania."

Earlier this year, Shapiro was vetted as Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's potential running mate. Shapiro told Stewart that finding his old tax records was the hardest part of the process, saying he was home one the floor "on all fours" trying to find his paperwork.

"Yeah, I don't need to know that," Stewart said.

Stewart asked whether the key to winning Pennsylvania was being winning Bucks County or voter turnout in Philadelphia, calling the state a "complicated place." Shapiro said it was "all of the above," but urged the importance of listening to people in rural areas.

"I think Democrats should never write off these rural communities," Shapiro said. "We've got to show up. We've got to speak to people. And we've got to make sure we show them that we can deliver for them."

Finally, Stewart mentioned that he lost a bet with New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson, a Villanova alum, over the Eagles-Giants game earlier this month. Because the Eagles won, Stewart has to wear a Saquon Barkley jersey in Madison Square Garden.

"Yeah, I look forward to that," Shapiro said.

Stewart also acknowledged his renewed deal with Comedy Central, which keeps him as the show's part-time host and executive producer until the end of 2025. Stewart initially was going to stay on the show through the election.

"I was re-elected for another year," Stewart told Shapiro.

Watch the full interview from "The Daily Show" below: