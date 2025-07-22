More News:

SEPTA says Regional Rail delays to be resolved by late morning

Riders had long waits for their morning commutes after power issues near 30th Street Station backed up all lines.

By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Regional Rail lines experienced significant delays Tuesday morning due to signal issues near 30th Street Station.

SEPTA commuters experienced major delays Tuesday morning after power issues near 30th Street Station backed up all Regional Rail lines. 

Just before 7 a.m., an electrical problem impacted the area's signal system. John Golden, senior press officer with SEPTA, said the power was restored by 7:50 a.m., and that SEPTA is looking to resolve the issues by late morning

Regional Rail trains are moving but operating under delays between 40-60 minutes. Golden said some lines may be impacted more than others, but he could not confirm which ones. 

At around 9:30 a.m., SEPTA said Regional Rail schedules were anticipated to be cleared up within the next two hours. 

Riders are recommended to check the status of routes via the SEPTA app or website.

