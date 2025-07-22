Alex G, Mo Lowda & the Humble and Local Honeymoon highlight new music by Philly-area artists

The time when local radio DJs introduced people to their favorite new artists may be long gone. But AI-generated playlists aren't the only way to discover new music, and there's no need to feel daunted by the endless options presented by streaming services, either.

To get a glimpse of the thriving Philadelphia music scene — one that's channeling immaculate summer vibes — this column is for you.

FRESH TRACKS

PhillyVoice's new column highlights music from local artists and lets fans know how to see them live.

For the second edition of Fresh Tracks, we're highlighting albums from an indie star (even though that sounds like an oxymoron) and a band in that's refining its groove as it hits its prime. We've also got a single from a small outfit that I can't get enough from when the weather warms up.

Turn up the speaker for the stylings of Alex G, Mo Lowda & the Humble and Local Honeymoon.

Alex G

Alex G, the prolific singer-songwriter from Havertown has carved out a name for himself on the national music scene over the last decade-plus.

Alex G first came on my radar with 2014's "DSU," a brisk collection of stripped down, lo-fi indie rock. Fast forward two years and he had begun playing guitar on Frank Ocean albums. That's a come-up. Alex G, to me, came into his own with 2017's "Rocket" and has continued to diversify his output. He's released his own solo music — born and bred in the Philly indie world — but also done soundtracks for director Jane Schoenbrun's cult horror A24 films, "We're All Going to the World's Fair" and "I Saw the TV Glow."

His latest record, "Headlights," released Friday, is his 10th album, but it marks his major-label debut on RCA Records.

The opening track, "June Guitar," is an early highlight, built for the relaxing summer vibes very much in vogue at the moment. The indie rock community is seeing a revitalization of the singer-songwriter dynamic with the rise of MJ Lenderman and Cameron Winter of Geese. But Alex G has been doing this for a long time now and, despite his profile, he does not overlook his Philly roots. Look no further than "Logan Hotel (Live)," which was recorded at the Logan Square hotel and closes out the album with a rollicking, full-band sound.

Standout track:

Next Philly concerts: Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Filmore (sold out); Sunday, Oct. 12, at The Filmore (tickets remaining)

Mo Lowda & the Humble

Mo Lowda & the Humble are back in the fold with their fifth album, "Tailing the Ghost" which was released on June 20.

Perhaps this is because we're in the middle of the summer, but this artist feels tailor-made for season. Mo Lowda & the Humble play at the Union Transfer in November, but a late August concert at the Mann Center would be the perfect setting.

"Canary" is a particularly noteworthy song. It exists in multitudes. Sonically, it's upbeat with an easygoing guitar riff that will get burned into the back of your brain. Lyrically, it details concerns about the beginnings of a new relationship that might be blossoming. Go sit on a deck at the Jersey Shore at night and think about the totality of your existence while listening to it.

For fans of Philly stalwarts The War on Drugs and Mt. Joy, there's a lot to like here, but with a little more grooviness to it all. Think Kings of Leon even.

Standout track:

Next Philly concert: Saturday, Nov. 22, at Union Transfer

Local Honeymoon

Local Honeymoon headlined our look at the acts performing at West Philly PorchFest earlier this year. The band had a lively performance and made good on the "Jimmy Buffett meets Modern Baseball" billing bestowed upon them.

The band has followed up last year's strong, self-titled EP with a couple singles. One of them builds upon their tried-and-true vibes of drinking cold beers with an air of romance. The other, "Galaxies," released June 27, has all the makings of an epic album-closing ballad, clocking in at nearly 7 minutes.

Look, I'm always going to enjoy a nice summertime anthem about tropical drinks and domestic brews, but sometimes, you have to throw a changeup instead of a Miller High Life-themed fastball.

The single:

Next Philly concert: Friday, Aug. 15, Silk City

