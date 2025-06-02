More Culture:

June 02, 2025

Mt. Joy, Friendship and Florry highlight new music by Philly-area artists

Fresh Tracks, PhillyVoice's new music column, spotlights three local acts with recent album releases. Plus, find out upcoming concert dates for each.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
In Fresh Tracks, discover new music from Philly-area artists. This month featuresfolk and indie rock perfect for summer with bands Mt. Joy, Friendship and Florry. Mt. Joy, lead singer Matt Quin pictured above, released its latest album, 'Hope We Have Fun,' on May 30.

Overwhelmed in an algorithm-heavy music world? Want to tap in a bit more into your Philly connections and listen to acts with local ties? Eager to be that one friend in your group chat who knows bands before everyone else does?  

PhillyVoice's Fresh Tracks is here to help, spotlighting a few artists with recent releases and where you might be able to catch them live.

For this inaugural edition, we're leaning heavily into the folky realm. With the weather warming up, it's time for some laid-back tunes that fit that feeling – perhaps providing nostalgia of finishing school and entering summer break. 

Relax and unwind with the stylings of Mt. Joy, Friendship and Florry.

Mt. Joy

I didn't expect to see Philadelphia Eagles fans on the "Today" show a couple weeks back, but lo and behold, Mt. Joy made an appearance to play a couple tracks and highlight their new album "Hope We Have Fun," which was released on May 30:

Mt. Joy has made a name for themselves outside of the area, but a certain segment of their hardcore fan base will always tie them to the Philly area. 

After playing through "Hope We Have Fun" a couple of times, I'm drawn to some of the dreamier elements of the album, particularly on the track "You Are Who She Loves." A song like "Groove in Gotham" is classic Mt. Joy as well, one tailor-made to be heard outside at a Fairmount Park concert. 

Standout track:

Next Philly concert: Friday, Sept. 26, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

Friendship

Dare I say ... we have an album of the year contender?

"Caveman Wakes Up," the latest record from Philadelphia's own Friendship, has been on repeat for me since it was released May 16.

I hear hints of Dire Straits in the deep vocals and the late, great David Berman of Silver Jews, too. Despite the timelessness that a folk/indie/country medley like this can come off like sonically, there is something deeply rooted in the present – and very much in Philly itself.

I've had these lines from album highlight "Love Vape" stuck in my head for a couple of weeks with no sign of relenting:

You need something from the store?
I was kind of hung up on something from before
Still moving, kind of soothing
Kind of freaky at the BP down off Locust
I heard they got the cheapest cigarettes on Earth

It's the type of album to be played on the way home following a night out or taking a stroll in the city. I'm a big physical media proponent, but if you're not bopping around Philly with some headphones on a balmy June evening playing this, what else could you possibly be listening to?

Standout track:

Bonus track: 

Friendship frontman Dan Wriggins joined rising indie star MJ Lenderman to cover Bruce Springsteen's "Darkness on the Edge of Town" at Lenderman's concert at Franklin Music Hall in May.

Next Philly concert: Saturday, July 19, at Johnny Brenda's

Florry

Florry, which originated in Philadelphia, dropped their most recent album "Sounds Like..." on May 23. What does it actually, you know, sound like? I'd say spring days driving around with the windows down or nights by a campfire with your best friends. They're a rock band that has the folk DNA of Philly's Kurt Vile with the country twang of "If It Makes You Happy"-era Sheryl Crow. 

Florry first came on my radar with their 2023 release "The Holey Bible" and was immediately in my rotation. "Sounds Like..." is an improvement upon that, too. There's a burgeoning "alt-country" revival happening right now that differs mightily from the type of mega country act you might catch at a gigantic stadium like Lincoln Financial Field. These acts have greater roots in the indie scene and actually rock.

Standout track:

Next Philly concert: Friday, June 27, at the Foundry

