May 06, 2025

From Jalen Hurts to Sabrina Carpenter, the 2025 Met Gala was big on Philly star power

The fashion event, co-chaired by Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, also brought out the likes of Quinta Brunson, Questlove and Saquon Barkley.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Fashion
Jalen Hurts Met Gala Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among several celebrities with Philadelphia ties who appeared at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

When the calendar flips to the annual Met Gala, the world's biggest stars don their best looks in New York City. 

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the Met itself stating, in regards to the fashion, "Black dandyism sprung from the intersection of African and European style traditions."

Colman Domingo, the Overbrook High School and Temple University graduate who was a best actor nominee for an Academy Award for his role in the film"Sing Sing," served as a celebrity co-chair for the event Monday. 

Domingo, 55, has made a name for himself with his red carpet style in recent years as his film work has becoming increasingly higher profile. That was certainly on display, spotted below with "American Vogue" editor Anna Wintour and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton:

coleman domingo metAnthony Behar/Sipa USA

Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton appear at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.


Domingo did his thing:

coleman domingo met 3Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Colman Domingo, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his acting role in 'Sing Sing,' served as the 2025 Met Gala's co-chair.


Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter, who grew up in Bucks and Montgomery Counties and released her chart-topping album "Short n' Sweet" in 2024, made her presence known, too:

sabrina carpenter metAnthony Behar/Sipa USA

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter shows up to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.


It's hard to discuss Philadelphia without talking about the Eagles, so it's only fitting that reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and his wife Bry Burrows receive their props, too:

jalen hurts metAnthony Behar/Sipa USA

Jalen Hurts and his wife, Bry Burrows, walk on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' on Monday.


Not to be outdone, Hurts' teammate and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley was there as well:

Philly legend ?uestlove, the Roots drummer and CAPA graduate, was also present:

Quinta Brunson, the West Philadelphia native, Temple University graduate and creator of "Abbott Elementary," was at the Met Gala, too:

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

