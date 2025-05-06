From Jalen Hurts to Sabrina Carpenter, the 2025 Met Gala was big on Philly star power

May 06, 2025
When the calendar flips to the annual Met Gala, the world's biggest stars don their best looks in New York City.
This year, the Met Gala celebrated the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the Met itself stating, in regards to the fashion, "Black dandyism sprung from the intersection of African and European style traditions."
Colman Domingo, the Overbrook High School and Temple University graduate who was a best actor nominee for an Academy Award for his role in the film"Sing Sing," served as a celebrity co-chair for the event Monday.
Domingo, 55, has made a name for himself with his red carpet style in recent years as his film work has becoming increasingly higher profile. That was certainly on display, spotted below with "American Vogue" editor Anna Wintour and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton:
Domingo did his thing:
Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter, who grew up in Bucks and Montgomery Counties and released her chart-topping album "Short n' Sweet" in 2024, made her presence known, too:
It's hard to discuss Philadelphia without talking about the Eagles, so it's only fitting that reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and his wife Bry Burrows receive their props, too:
Not to be outdone, Hurts' teammate and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley was there as well:
Saquon Barkley has arrived at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/J0aLP8s9D7— NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2025
Philly legend ?uestlove, the Roots drummer and CAPA graduate, was also present:
.@questlove pays tribute to André Leon Talley in a take on the late writer's legendary coat https://t.co/8zTWWcQLCX #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZANq7PxEgB— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2022
Quinta Brunson, the West Philadelphia native, Temple University graduate and creator of "Abbott Elementary," was at the Met Gala, too:
Quinta Brunson at the #MetGala. https://t.co/MzcTJmcmWO pic.twitter.com/OaPBSRxsSG— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2025
Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus