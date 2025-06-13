Mural of Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win goes up at Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

A mural commemorating the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX will be unveiled next week at the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in Northeast Philly. It will adorn a wall next to another mural that went up in 2018 after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate the work of art at a ceremony Tuesday outside the Spike's Trophy building at 2701 Grant Ave. Much like the 2018 mural, the new one features iconic moments from the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts is shown throwing the "dagger" to DeVonta Smith, who appears with outstretched arms on the receiving end of the 46-yard bomb. The mural also features Cooper DeJean completing his pick-6 of Patrick Mahomes, Zack Baun leaping for another interception, Saquon Barkley mid-hurdle and coach Nick Sirianni getting a Gatorade bath near the end of the 40-22 blowout.

For artist David McShane, the Super Bowl LIX project is a continuation of other murals he's done over the years at the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. In 2014, McShane painted the "City of Champions" on the building's biggest wall. That mural shows Eagles legends Chuck Bednarik and Steve Van Buren as part of a collage that also features Sixers greats Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving, Flyers star Bobby Clarke and Phillies slugger Mike Schmidt, among other Philly sports icons.

The Super Bowl LII mural depicts Nick Foles, Brandon Graham, Zach Ertz and other key contributors in the Eagles' win over the New England Patriots in 2018.

McShane, who has worked with Mural Arts for 30 years, has a number of other prominent sports-themed murals in Philadelphia. Some of his most notable works include the "Tribute to Jackie Robinson," painted on the wall of 2803 N. Broad St. in North Philly in 1997, and a mural depicting the history of the Phillies that went up at 24th and Walnut streets in 2015. The 76ers have a similar mural at 1201 S. Broad St. that was completed in 2017 by artist Ernel Martinez.

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2004 as a way to honor the city's history of outstanding athletes. It's part of a complex that houses Spike's Trophies, a nearly century-old manufacturer of personalized trophies, plaques and other products. The unveiling of the Super Bowl LIX mural will be accompanied by a new gallery inside that expands on exhibits showcasing all of the Eagles' past championships.

For more than a decade, plans have been discussed for a dedicated Philadelphia Museum of Sports that could one day be constructed at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia. The project stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but gained new momentum over the past year amid Comcast Spectacor's multibillion dollar plan for new development at the Sports Complex. This week, the 76ers and Comcast Spectacor selected a pair of architecture firms that will design the new arena for the Flyers and Sizers.

The Super Bowl LIX mural unveiling will be held Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., with a rain date in place for the same time the following Tuesday. Speakers will include McShane, former SportsRadio 94WIP host Howard Eskin and Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden.