Philadelphia Zoo adds 14 flamingos to newly renovated habitat, which opens Saturday

The Philadelphia Zoo just added a whole lot of flamboyance.

Flamingos have moved into a newly renovated area that will open to the public Saturday.

Located next to the McNeil Avian Center, the Flamingo Cove features a nesting habitat for breeding and a 3-foot deep wading pool for swimming.

A group of 14 African greater flamingos, which have not been housed at the Philadelphia Zoo in nearly 50 years, will join the 10 Caribbean flamingos that were already at the facility. African greater flamingos can be distinguished by their slightly paler coloration.

"We are so excited to introduce Philadelphia and the region to our new, mixed-species flamboyance, and we cannot wait to see their reactions to the flamingos' new home," said Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being.

Philly has a history with flamingo care. In the 1940s, experts at the zoo were the first to discover that the birds' unique pink hue was maintained by their diets, feeding them ground carrots and other carotenoids. Prior to the discovery, flamingos under human care would turn nearly white in color.

Two Mongolian swan geese and one emperor goose, native to Alaska and parts of Russia, will also join the flamboyances in their new cove as the zoo expands its avian ecosystem.

The flamingos needed to move to make way for a new bear habitat, the Francis J. Carey Bear Country, the zoo said.