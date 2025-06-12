More Culture:

June 12, 2025

Philadelphia to begin opening its public swimming pools Friday

Nineteen pools are slated to open by June 22, with others to follow. But nine will be closed all summer for construction.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia will begin opening its outdoor pools on a rolling basis on Friday, June 13. The first to open are Hunting Park Pool in Hunting Park and Kelly Pool in West Fairmount Park.

Hunting Park Pool in Hunting Park and Kelly Pool in West Fairmount Park will be the first of the city's 60-plus outdoor pools to open. Mayor Cherelle Parker and other elected officials are expected to join the Parks & Recreation department for a ceremonial first jump at Hunting Park Pool on Friday. 

"As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods," Parker said in a statement. "Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family." 

The city's pools all offer free swimming lessons to children, and also will provide them to Parks & Recreation's 6,000 summer campers. Select pools will offer lessons to adults. 

The city has announced the dates that 19 pools will open. Other pool opening dates will be announced at a later time on the Parks & Recreation website. Nine pools, listed later in this story, will not open this summer due to ongoing construction and necessary repairs, according to the city.

Here is the schedule for the city's pool openings:

Friday, June 13

• Hunting Park Pool, 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave.
• Kelly Pool, 4231 Lansdowne Drive

Saturday, June 14

• Fox Chase Pool, 7901 Ridgeway St.
• Schmidt Pool, 113 W. Ontario St.
• Penrose Pool, 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave.

Sunday, June 15

• Gathers Pool, 2501-19 W. Diamond St.

Monday, June 16

• Samuel Pool, 3539 Gaul St. 
• Jacobs Pool, 4500 Linden Ave.
• Fishtown Pool, 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave. 

Tuesday, June 17 

• Fletcher Pool, 743-81 N. 48th St.
• Marian Anderson Pool, 1713 Catharine St. 

Wednesday, June 18

• Francisville Pool, 1737 Francis St. 

Thursday, June 19 

• Lackman Pool, 1101 Bartlett St. 
• Vogt Pool, 4131 Unruh Ave. 

Friday, June 20

• Bridesburg Pool, 4625 Richmond St. 
• Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave. 

Saturday, June 21

• Shepard Pool, 5700 Haverford Ave.
• Northern Liberties Pool, 321 Fairmount Ave.

Sunday, June 22

• Kendrick Pool, 5822-24 Ridge Ave.

Pools closed for construction

Here are the nine pools will not open this summer:

• 12th and Cambria Pool, 2901 N. 12th St. 
• Amos Playground Pool, 1817-59 N. 16th St.
• Cecil B. Moore Pool, 2551 N. 22nd St.
• Cohen (Hillside) Pool, 201 Fountain St.
• F.J Myers Pool, 1902 S. 58th St.
• McVeigh Pool, 3390 D St. 
• Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool, 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway
• Ziehler Playground Pool, 5539 B St.

