Philadelphia to begin opening its public swimming pools Friday

June 12, 2025
The city's public pools will begin opening Friday on a rolling basis — just as school lets out for the summer.
Hunting Park Pool in Hunting Park and Kelly Pool in West Fairmount Park will be the first of the city's 60-plus outdoor pools to open. Mayor Cherelle Parker and other elected officials are expected to join the Parks & Recreation department for a ceremonial first jump at Hunting Park Pool on Friday.
"As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods," Parker said in a statement. "Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family."
The city's pools all offer free swimming lessons to children, and also will provide them to Parks & Recreation's 6,000 summer campers. Select pools will offer lessons to adults.
The city has announced the dates that 19 pools will open. Other pool opening dates will be announced at a later time on the Parks & Recreation website. Nine pools, listed later in this story, will not open this summer due to ongoing construction and necessary repairs, according to the city.
Here is the schedule for the city's pool openings:
• Hunting Park Pool, 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave.
• Kelly Pool, 4231 Lansdowne Drive
• Fox Chase Pool, 7901 Ridgeway St.
• Schmidt Pool, 113 W. Ontario St.
• Penrose Pool, 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave.
• Gathers Pool, 2501-19 W. Diamond St.
• Samuel Pool, 3539 Gaul St.
• Jacobs Pool, 4500 Linden Ave.
• Fishtown Pool, 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave.
• Fletcher Pool, 743-81 N. 48th St.
• Marian Anderson Pool, 1713 Catharine St.
• Francisville Pool, 1737 Francis St.
• Lackman Pool, 1101 Bartlett St.
• Vogt Pool, 4131 Unruh Ave.
• Bridesburg Pool, 4625 Richmond St.
• Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave.
• Shepard Pool, 5700 Haverford Ave.
• Northern Liberties Pool, 321 Fairmount Ave.
• Kendrick Pool, 5822-24 Ridge Ave.
Here are the nine pools will not open this summer:
• 12th and Cambria Pool, 2901 N. 12th St.
• Amos Playground Pool, 1817-59 N. 16th St.
• Cecil B. Moore Pool, 2551 N. 22nd St.
• Cohen (Hillside) Pool, 201 Fountain St.
• F.J Myers Pool, 1902 S. 58th St.
• McVeigh Pool, 3390 D St.
• Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool, 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway
• Ziehler Playground Pool, 5539 B St.