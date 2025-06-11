More Events:

June 11, 2025

New F1 Arcade in Center City to host watch parties all summer, starting with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday

With 80 simulators, Philly's Formula One-themed bar that opened last month is the largest in the London-based chain's portfolio.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Formula 1
f1 arcade F1 Arcade/For PhillyVoice

F1 Arcade opened its largest location in Center City on May 29 and will be hosting watch parties this summer.

Center City's new F1 Arcade is ready to put the pedal to the metal with its upcoming watch parties. 

The Formula One-themed bar opened May 29 and will throw one of its first events Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, putting the increasingly popular sport to the test in Philly. 

MORE: Rhubarb cocktails are all the rage at Philly bars. Here's where to find them

The 19,200 square-foot location at 1330 Chestnut St. is the largest arcade in the London-based chain's portfolio. It features 80 Formula One simulators, multiple TV screens, a 43-foot bar, globally inspired menu items and interactive games where guests can compete individually or in groups. 

On Sunday, doors will open for the event at 1 p.m. and tickets for a guaranteed seat, drink tokens and unlimited appetizers start at $49. General admission seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

"This is one of the best races of the season to watch because it's in the afternoon," said Emily Eiges of Foxglove Communications. "Most others are shown early in the morning due to the races taking place internationally." 

The arcade has planned watch parties for some of the biggest races this summer: 

• Sunday, June 29: Austrian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Sunday, July 6: British Grand Prix, 9 a.m.-noon
• Sunday July 27: Belgian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. 
• Sunday, Aug. 3: Hungarian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. 
• Sunday, Sep. 7: Italian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. 

The F1 Arcade is typically open from noon-11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, and from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays. 

For the past few years, Formula One has been eyeing an expansion in the U.S. market. Netflix's "Drive to Survive" series, which originally debuted in 2019, has garnered over 6.8 million viewers and has been particularly popular with younger demographics, according to a report from Blackbook Motorsport"F1" the movie, starring Brad Pitt, is also set to release in theaters June 27. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Formula 1 Center City Racing Bars Video Games Restaurant

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

2025 Election

Ciattarelli, Sherrill among Tuesday's primary winners

nj election results

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Health News

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and his family donate $50 million to boost autism research at CHOP and Penn Medicine

Lurie Autism Institute

Festivals

Upcoming Pride events: A queer slow dance and a drag history tour

Pride Philly 2025

TV

'Call Her Daddy' host accuses former coach of sexual harassment

Alex Cooper Documentary

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

Cedric-Mullins-Phillies-trade-deadline-rumors_061125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved