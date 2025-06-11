New F1 Arcade in Center City to host watch parties all summer, starting with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday

Center City's new F1 Arcade is ready to put the pedal to the metal with its upcoming watch parties.

The Formula One-themed bar opened May 29 and will throw one of its first events Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, putting the increasingly popular sport to the test in Philly.

The 19,200 square-foot location at 1330 Chestnut St. is the largest arcade in the London-based chain's portfolio. It features 80 Formula One simulators, multiple TV screens, a 43-foot bar, globally inspired menu items and interactive games where guests can compete individually or in groups.

On Sunday, doors will open for the event at 1 p.m. and tickets for a guaranteed seat, drink tokens and unlimited appetizers start at $49. General admission seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"This is one of the best races of the season to watch because it's in the afternoon," said Emily Eiges of Foxglove Communications. "Most others are shown early in the morning due to the races taking place internationally."

The arcade has planned watch parties for some of the biggest races this summer:

• Sunday, June 29: Austrian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Sunday, July 6: British Grand Prix, 9 a.m.-noon

• Sunday July 27: Belgian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 3: Hungarian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Sunday, Sep. 7: Italian Grand Prix, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

The F1 Arcade is typically open from noon-11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, and from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays.

For the past few years, Formula One has been eyeing an expansion in the U.S. market. Netflix's "Drive to Survive" series, which originally debuted in 2019, has garnered over 6.8 million viewers and has been particularly popular with younger demographics, according to a report from Blackbook Motorsport. "F1" the movie, starring Brad Pitt, is also set to release in theaters June 27.