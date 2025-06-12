Can't make it to a Club World Cup game? Here are some bars throwing watch parties for the tournament

Before Philly hosts the 2026 World Cup, the city is set to have a test run with an international club soccer tournament that kicks off this weekend.

The Club World Cup will take place in 12 cities around the United States from Saturday to July 13. It will feature a new 32-team format, with the winners taking home $125 million.

Lincoln Financial Field will host eight matches over the next few weeks:

• Monday, June 16: CR Flamengo vs. Espérance Sportive, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 18: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, noon-2 p.m.

• Friday, June 20: CR Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, June 22: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, noon-2 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 24: Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

• Thursday, June 26: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

• Saturday June 28: Round of 16, Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, noon-2 p.m.

• Friday, July 4: Quarterfinals, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

With rain in the forecast next week, people can sign up to receive free severe weather alerts and other emergency information from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management by texting "CupPHL" to 888777. On match days, SEPTA announced extended service on the Broad Street Line.

Can't make it to a game? Bars around the city are planning watch parties throughout the tournament.

Dock Street Brewery South, located at 2118 Washington Ave., will be hosting one Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will also feature trivia and Club World Cup ticket giveaways. The bar will be screening the Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Monterrey vs. Inter Milan matches.

On Thursday, June 17, Lion Sports Bar at 1021 Arch St., will host an event from 3-6 p.m. for the Inter Miami vs. Porto and Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid matches. The first 50 guests who show up to the bar will receive a complimentary "Messi margarita" and will have the chance to win tickets. Guests must register online to attend. The bar will offer discounted drink specials throughout the Club World Cup, including $0.50 Jello shots when a goal is scored.

Lighthouse Sports Complex, located at 101 E. Erie Ave., will throw a watch party on Saturday, June 21, from 5-8 p.m., televising the Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD and River Plate vs. Monterrey matches.

And Two Locals Brewery at 3675 Market St. will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense on Wednesday, June 25, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Food, specialty drinks and Club World Cup ticket giveaways will be available.