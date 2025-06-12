Art for the Cash Poor and a boozy book fair: Your weekend guide to things to do

Recapture your sense of childlike wonder this weekend at an inventive play or a book fair for grown-ups.

The play is "Franklin's Key," an alternative history adventure now showing at Pig Iron Theatre Co. It's a bit like "National Treasure" (two teens hunt for centuries-old clues at Philadelphia landmarks) meets "X-Men" (in this universe, Benjamin Franklin figured out how to control the weather), with lots of special effects to sell the spectacle.

The book fair is Pints and Pages. At this pop-up, shoppers can order a beer and browse a selection of new and used novels all in the same space – Evil Genius Beer Co.

Some Center City's streets will be car-free again this Sunday, and an affordable art fair is back on North American Street. Here's a preview for the weekend ahead:

Evil Genius is baiting nostalgic millennials and Gen Zers with its version of a Scholastic book fair. Visitors can buy new novels and comics at the Fishtown brewery Saturday from 12-5 p.m. – or barter for old books at the swap station. VHS tapes, courtesy of Tales from the Crypt, also will be available for purchase, as will candles from Scented Library and Sweet Nostalgia Scents.

Pedestrians will rule about eight blocks of Center City this Sunday. The neighborhood is expanding its Open Streets initiative to a new hub further east of the previous Rittenhouse location. The sections of 13th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets, and Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper and Drury streets, will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restaurants along those blocks will expand their outdoor seating and select shops will host sidewalk sales during that time. Kids can also play with bubbles and sidewalk chalk on 13th Street.

Still have dorm posters hanging from your walls? Upgrade to original paintings, photos and pottery at the Art for the Cash Poor fair in Old Kensington. Over 100 artists will be selling their work for $250 or less inside and around the Crane Arts Building this Saturday. Shop the tents from 12-6 p.m.

A new production at Pig Iron Theatre Co. builds a sci-fi adventure around Philly's unofficial mascot, Benjamin Franklin. "Franklin's Key" imagines a world where the Founding Father found a way to control the weather – and his secret technology was buried underneath Philadelphia landmarks. Two genius teens stumble upon the mystery and accidentally set off a battle with secret societies looking to protect Franklin's secrets. The show is playing now through June 29, with tickets starting at $29.

