June 03, 2025

Art for the Cash Poor fair promises original pieces for $250 or less

The Olde Kensington festival will feature over 100 painters, ceramicists and other artists. It's slated for Saturday, June 14.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Art for Cash Poor Provided image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

Artists will sell their work for $250 or less at the Art for the Cash Poor fair in Olde Kensington on Saturday, June 14.

Some art collectors have to concoct eye drops that prevent infant blindness to afford their gallery. But you don't have to be an inventor or heir to buy the pieces at an upcoming Olde Kensington fair.

MORE: Rittenhouse Square Art Show returns for its 98th year in early June

Over 100 artists will sell original works for $250 or less at Art for the Cash Poor. The affordable art festival, now in its 25th year, gives art lovers the chance to purchase one-of-kind pieces for less than a month's rent, and artists a means to directly pocket the proceeds. It will take place inside and outside the Crane Arts Building at 1400 N. American St. on Saturday, June 14.

Curated by InLiquid, the art fair features painters, photographers, ceramicists, jewelry makers and fiber artists. They'll sell their work from noon-6 p.m. in tents along the street or tables indoors. Visitors can also attend workshops and demonstrations throughout the day.

Check out a running list of the participating artists — and peep their Instagram accounts — on the official event website to get a sense of the styles before the big day.

Art for the Cash Poor

Saturday, June 14
Noon-6 p.m. | All art $250 or less
Crane Arts Building
1400 N. American St., Philadelphia

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

