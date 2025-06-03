Art for the Cash Poor fair promises original pieces for $250 or less

Some art collectors have to concoct eye drops that prevent infant blindness to afford their gallery. But you don't have to be an inventor or heir to buy the pieces at an upcoming Olde Kensington fair.

Over 100 artists will sell original works for $250 or less at Art for the Cash Poor. The affordable art festival, now in its 25th year, gives art lovers the chance to purchase one-of-kind pieces for less than a month's rent, and artists a means to directly pocket the proceeds. It will take place inside and outside the Crane Arts Building at 1400 N. American St. on Saturday, June 14.

Curated by InLiquid, the art fair features painters, photographers, ceramicists, jewelry makers and fiber artists. They'll sell their work from noon-6 p.m. in tents along the street or tables indoors. Visitors can also attend workshops and demonstrations throughout the day.

Check out a running list of the participating artists — and peep their Instagram accounts — on the official event website to get a sense of the styles before the big day.

Saturday, June 14

Noon-6 p.m. | All art $250 or less

Crane Arts Building

1400 N. American St., Philadelphia

