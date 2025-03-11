More News:

Car-free streets return to Center City on Sundays in April

Seven blocks near Rittenhouse Square will close to traffic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — just like they did on select days last September and December.

Seven blocks near Rittenhouse Square will be closed to traffic each Sunday in April so people can gather in the streets, shop at nearby businesses and enjoy live entertainment.

Several blocks near Rittenhouse Square will transform into car-free zones on Sundays in April, allowing people to take springtime strolls through one of Center City's shopping districts. 

On these Sundays, 18th Street will be closed to traffic from Locust to Chestnut streets between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. So will Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets. The Center City District encourages people to gather in the streets, socialize and shop at nearby businesses — as they did during the four car-free Sundays held on the same blocks last September

Last fall, nearly 90% of businesses along the route reported increases in foot traffic during the car-free Sundays, according to data collected by the CCD. Some retailers reported that their foot traffic increased by as high as 300%. 

That data led the CCD to bring back the Open Streets events for two Sundays in December. On those days, nearly 70% of businesses said they saw foot traffic increases. More than half reported higher sales, with the average store seeing a 24% boost. 

"We want to continue to provide a space for people to gather while simultaneously supporting businesses within our District," CCD President and CEO Prema Katari Gupta said in a news release. "Open Streets has been a wonderful addition to the Center City experience, and we hope to welcome even more visitors and residents this spring."

There won't be supplemental vendors on the streets, but some businesses are planning to offer special discounts, and restaurants will extend their tables onto the sidewalks, the CCD said. There will be acoustic musicians, dancers and a kid-friendly zone with games, cozy seating pods and, on April 20, an Easter Bunny appearance. 

Each Sunday, road closures will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Cross streets will remain open to cars at some intersections, including at 16th, 17th and 19th streets, and at the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street.

