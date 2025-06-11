More Events:

June 11, 2025

Evil Genius Brewing Co. combines books and brews in pop-up fair Saturday

Pints & Pages at the Fishtown taproom will feature vinyls, comics, VHS tapes and more.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Books
Books and Beers.jpg Provided image/Kory Aversa PR

Pop-up book fair Pints & Pages will take over Evil Genius Brewing Co. on Saturday with vendors selling vinyls, used books, comics and more.

Evil Genius Brewing Co. will tap into the nostalgia of the school book fair with a Pints & Pages pop-up at its Fishtown taproom on Saturday. 

In addition to beers, the one-day event will feature a booth selling vinyls, new titles from Philadelphia publisher the Head & the Hand, used books at a swap station, and comics and graphic novels from Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex. Tapes from the Crypt will also have VHS tapes for sale, and the Scented Library and Sweet Nostalgia Scents will be selling candles. 

MORE: Pride Month events this week: Philly Queer Slowdance, a drag history tour and festival in Delco

“Growing up, everyone agreed that one of the most exciting days of the school year was the book fair," Evil Genius co-founder Trevor Hayward said in a statement. “We’re recreating that magic for adults while giving them a platform to shop some of our favorite neighborhood shops and makers. It’s the perfect blend of community, nostalgia and a huge dose of fun." 

Pints & Pages will be held indoors from noon-5 p.m. The event is open to all ages, although there may not be books geared toward children. Pets are allowed in the outdoor beer garden. 

The event was originally scheduled for May 31 but was delayed due to rain. 

Pints & Pages Book Fair

Saturday, June 14

Noon-5 p.m. | Pay as you go

Evil Genius Beer Co. 

1727 N Front St., Philadelphia 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Books Philadelphia Evil Genius Beer Beer Fishtown Reading

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

2025 Election

Ciattarelli, Sherrill among Tuesday's primary winners

nj election results

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Health News

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and his family donate $50 million to boost autism research at CHOP and Penn Medicine

Lurie Autism Institute

Festivals

Upcoming Pride events: A queer slow dance and a drag history tour

Pride Philly 2025

TV

'Call Her Daddy' host accuses former coach of sexual harassment

Alex Cooper Documentary

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

Cedric-Mullins-Phillies-trade-deadline-rumors_061125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved