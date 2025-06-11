Evil Genius Brewing Co. combines books and brews in pop-up fair Saturday

Evil Genius Brewing Co. will tap into the nostalgia of the school book fair with a Pints & Pages pop-up at its Fishtown taproom on Saturday.

In addition to beers, the one-day event will feature a booth selling vinyls, new titles from Philadelphia publisher the Head & the Hand, used books at a swap station, and comics and graphic novels from Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex. Tapes from the Crypt will also have VHS tapes for sale, and the Scented Library and Sweet Nostalgia Scents will be selling candles.

“Growing up, everyone agreed that one of the most exciting days of the school year was the book fair," Evil Genius co-founder Trevor Hayward said in a statement. “We’re recreating that magic for adults while giving them a platform to shop some of our favorite neighborhood shops and makers. It’s the perfect blend of community, nostalgia and a huge dose of fun."

Pints & Pages will be held indoors from noon-5 p.m. The event is open to all ages, although there may not be books geared toward children. Pets are allowed in the outdoor beer garden.

The event was originally scheduled for May 31 but was delayed due to rain.

Saturday, June 14

Noon-5 p.m. | Pay as you go

Evil Genius Beer Co.

1727 N Front St., Philadelphia