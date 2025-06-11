More Events:

June 11, 2025

Pride Month events this week: Philly Queer Slowdance, a drag history tour and festival in Delco

Swing and sway at the Flambo Caribbean/Indian Restaurant on Thursday and visit over 130 vendors in Upper Darby on Saturday.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Pride Month
Pride Philly 2025 Provided Image/Aversa PR

Pride Month continues with events throughout the Philly area — from a slow dance to a drag history tour. Above, a photo from this year's Pride festival on June 1.

Pride Month continues in the Philly region with a throwback slow dance, a walking tour of the city's drag history and a festival in Delaware County

Here's a look at this week's Pride events:

Philly Queer Slowdance 

Shake off the awkwardness of old middle school dances with a Pride Month edition of Philly Queer Slowdance. The intimate evening for the 21-and-over crowd will be Thursday at Flambo Caribbean/Indian Restaurant at 205 South 13th St. from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The night is designed to be accommodating to all — even the wallflowers out thereTickets cost $17.85. 

Drag Me Philly Tour

Beyond the Bell Tours is hosting a walking tour on Friday that explores the history of drag, including in the arts community and the current scene in Philadelphia. The tour is 1 1/2 miles long and takes about 90 minutes. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Street Theatre at 825 Walnut St. and concludes at Frankie Bradley's at 1320 Chancellor St. Tickets cost $39.

Additional tours will be held Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 28. 

Delaware County Pride Festival

On the heels of last weekend's Delco Pride Parade, the Delco Pride Festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 100 Garrett Rd. in Upper Darby. It's organized by the U.D.T.J. Community Center (which stands for understanding, devotion, take action and justice). The festival will feature more than 130 vendors, live music, drag performances and more. 

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Pride Month Philadelphia LGBTQ Pride

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA's Chestnut Hill Line to shut down until Sept. 2

Septa Chestnut Hill East

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Parenting

Game theory explains why reasonable parents make vaccine choices that fuel outbreaks

Vaccine Hesitancy Measles

Arts & Culture

Art for the Cash Poor fair promises original pieces for $250 or less

Art for Cash Poor

Food & Drink

Herr's Flavored by Philly past winners to compete in latest contest

Herr's Flavors 2025

Phillies

Phillies ship continues to sink, get swept by hapless Pirates

phillies-pirates-sweep-losing-streak-MLB-analysis-bryce-harper-ranger-suarez-cristopher-sanchez-trea-turner.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved