Pride Month events this week: Philly Queer Slowdance, a drag history tour and festival in Delco

Pride Month continues in the Philly region with a throwback slow dance, a walking tour of the city's drag history and a festival in Delaware County.

Here's a look at this week's Pride events:

Shake off the awkwardness of old middle school dances with a Pride Month edition of Philly Queer Slowdance. The intimate evening for the 21-and-over crowd will be Thursday at Flambo Caribbean/Indian Restaurant at 205 South 13th St. from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The night is designed to be accommodating to all — even the wallflowers out there. Tickets cost $17.85.

Beyond the Bell Tours is hosting a walking tour on Friday that explores the history of drag, including in the arts community and the current scene in Philadelphia. The tour is 1 1/2 miles long and takes about 90 minutes. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Street Theatre at 825 Walnut St. and concludes at Frankie Bradley's at 1320 Chancellor St. Tickets cost $39.

Additional tours will be held Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 28.

On the heels of last weekend's Delco Pride Parade, the Delco Pride Festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 100 Garrett Rd. in Upper Darby. It's organized by the U.D.T.J. Community Center (which stands for understanding, devotion, take action and justice). The festival will feature more than 130 vendors, live music, drag performances and more.

