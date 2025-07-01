More Sports:

July 01, 2025

NHL Free Agency: Flyers sign Noah Juulsen to one-year deal, add defensive depth

Juulsen, a right-handed shot, is a big defenseman coming over from Vancouver who could help fill Rasmus Ristolainen's spot in the lineup.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Noah Juulsen will give the Flyers an extra defenseman to call on.

The Flyers added a bit of defensive depth right at free agency's open, with a name who should bring some familiarity to new head coach Rick Tocchet's approach from Vancouver.

Noah Juulsen, a 28-year-old right-handed blueliner, is signing with the Flyers on a one-year deal.

Canucks beat Rick Dhaliwal was first to report, and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall confirmed the term and a $900,000 cap hit.

Juulsen, a 6'2", 200-pound defenseman, skated in 35 games for the Canucks this past season, averaging 16:17 of ice time, but with no points and a minus-12 rating in a year that was injury-riddled and cut short as a result. 

He plays a big game, though, and knowing that Rasmus Ristolainen will be out for a bit because of a re-ruptured triceps to start the new season, Juulsen can effectively be a Band-Aid as a right-handed shot to fill that gap.

Then, when everyone is healthy, possibly a more experienced seventh d-man option to call on while younger blueliners and prospects find their way.

MORE: Flyers bring in center Christian Dvorak on one-year deal

Nick Tricome
