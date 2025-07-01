NHL Free Agency: Flyers sign Noah Juulsen to one-year deal, add defensive depth

The Flyers added a bit of defensive depth right at free agency's open, with a name who should bring some familiarity to new head coach Rick Tocchet's approach from Vancouver.

Noah Juulsen, a 28-year-old right-handed blueliner, is signing with the Flyers on a one-year deal.

Canucks beat Rick Dhaliwal was first to report, and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall confirmed the term and a $900,000 cap hit.

Juulsen, a 6'2", 200-pound defenseman, skated in 35 games for the Canucks this past season, averaging 16:17 of ice time, but with no points and a minus-12 rating in a year that was injury-riddled and cut short as a result.

He plays a big game, though, and knowing that Rasmus Ristolainen will be out for a bit because of a re-ruptured triceps to start the new season, Juulsen can effectively be a Band-Aid as a right-handed shot to fill that gap.

Then, when everyone is healthy, possibly a more experienced seventh d-man option to call on while younger blueliners and prospects find their way.

