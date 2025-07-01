NHL Free Agency: Flyers bring in center Christian Dvorak on one-year deal

The Flyers landed on another center not long into free agency's start.

Christian Dvorak is coming to Philly on a one-year, $5.4 million contract, Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman reports.

The 29-year-old put in a respectable season as a depth center for the Montreal Canadiens' push into the playoffs last year, posting 12 goals and 21 assists (33 points) through all 82 games, then going on to score twice in the Habs' first-round series against the Capitals, where they eventually lost to Washington in five games.

Dvorak was a second-round pick by the former Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft out of London in the OHL, with the key there being that he went on to play for Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet back when he was in charge of the Arizona bench.

During that stretch from 2017-2021, Dvorak got settled in as an NHL regular, and generally fell in between the 10-20-goal range when he was consistently on the ice for some talent-thin Coyotes teams.

He's since carved out a niche for himself after moving on to Montreal.

Dvorak won't be depended on to be a top center in Philadelphia, but he should help to instill Tocchet's style of play while bolstering the Flyers' current NHL center depth just a bit more in the short term.

He'll be joining a group down the middle that consists of captain Sean Couturier, the recently acquired Trevor Zegras, Noah Cates, and potentially top prospect Jett Luchanko if he can crack the roster again with a good camp.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports