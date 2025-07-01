More News:

July 01, 2025

5 SEPTA trolley lines to halt Center City service for a month due to tunnel work

The transit authority is conducting annual maintenance work from July 11 to Aug. 11. During that time, routes T1 to T5 will begin and end at 40th and Market streets.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Trolley Blitz Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

SEPTA is conducting its annual Trolley Tunnel Blitz from July 11 to Aug. 11. During that time, trolley routes T1 to T5 will not offer service to Center City so that crews can conduct tunnel work.

Five SEPTA trolley routes will suspend service to Center City for about four weeks this summer so the transit authority can perform annual maintenance work in the trolley tunnel.

Trolley services for routes T1 to T5 will begin and end at 40th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 11, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11. Riders traveling to and from Center City are advised to take the Market-Frankford Line or buses to complete their trips.

MOREThousands of Philly workers are on strike, disrupting trash collection and other city services

During SEPTA's Trolley Tunnel Blitz, crews replace tracks, clear pipes and drains, remove graffiti, clean trolley stations and perform maintenance work on the tunnel's signal system. Simultaneously, PennDOT plans to make repairs to the tunnel under the Schuylkill River. 

The tunnel blitz is about twice as long this year as prior years, because SEPTA plans to skip it next year, when Philadelphia hosts the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and U.S. semiquincentennial celebrations. 

"The blitz gives our crews the opportunity to tackle construction, maintenance, and safety improvement work in a concentrated period of time to reduce the number of outages throughout the year," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement.

This is the 13th year in a row that SEPTA has conducted the tunnel blitz. The transit authority schedules it for the summer, because there are fewer riders.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Center City Trolleys

Videos

Featured

BeachGetaway_1200x800_A23027_NJT_55964 1_edit_2_Umbrella_Bucket.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Mansion on Aronimink Golf Club to sell for more than $2.9 million

Aronimink Golf Club

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Fitness

Working out during the summer heat can be grueling. Here's how to do it safely

Warm Weather Exercise

Celebrities

There'd be no DMV if Quinta Brunson ruled the world

Quinta Brunson DMV

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved