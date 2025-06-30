Mansion at Aronimink Golf Club about to sell for more than $2.9 million

A five-bedroom Delaware County home with sweeping views of Aronimink Golf Club is poised to sell for upwards of $2.9 million, the listing agent for the property said Monday.

Located at 3537 Sawmill Road in the Newtown Square section of Newtown Township, the listing describes the residence as a resort-style mansion on two acres overlooking the private country club's fourth-hole fairway. Aronimink will host the 2026 PGA Championship next May.

Karen Strid, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, said the estate was listed for nine days and there were multiple offers to buy the property, which is now under contract. Strid declined to share the sale price.

"I think it was all about the views and the setting," she said. "The people who bought it are not Aronimink members, but everyone just loves the views and the course."

Provided Image/Billy Kyle The sale of the five-bedroom at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Delaware County is pending. The selling agent says it is being purchase for more than its $2.9 million asking price.

Provided Image/Billy Kyle This aerial view shows the mansion at Aronimink Golf Club.

Provided Image/Billy Kyle The home's great room spans two floors.

Provided Image/Billy Kyle The mansion has views of the fairway of the fourth hole at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

Provided Image/Billy Kyle The backyard terrace and pool are shown at the five-bedroom estate.

The home was built in 2006 and last sold for $1.78 million in 2014, according to Zillow's price history.

At just less than 10,000 square feet, the three-story estate has a renovated kitchen, private office, pool and great room that spans two floors. The lower level has a gym, game room and access to the backyard terrace. The primary bedroom on the second floor has a spa-style bathtub and a sitting room with a fireplace. The second floor has three more bedrooms, and the finished third floor could be used as either an office or another bedroom.

The property is nestled among a cluster of mansions surrounding the golf club, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1928. Nearly a century later, Aronimink is ranked No. 100 in Golf Digest's 2025 list of the 100 greatest golf courses in the United States.

Aronimink last hosted the PGA Championship – one of the four major tournaments on the men's tour – in 1962. The club most recently hosted the BMW Championship in 2018 and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2020.

Strid said Newtown Square – about 25 miles west of Center City – has become an increasingly hot market for high-end buyers who have historically flocked to communities on the Main Line

"Taxes are a little lower than Radnor," she said. "I have a neighborhood in Newtown Square listed with (lots) for 17 homes, and we only have three left. These are custom homes going up for $10 million. That was (once) unheard for Newtown Square."