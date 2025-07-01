NHL Free Agency: Flyers add goaltender Dan Vladar on two-year deal

The Flyers wasted little time finding a goalie upon free agency's opening, signing Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.70 million deal ($3.35 million per).

Vladar will be coming over from the Calgary Flames, where he's posted an .895 save percentage and a 47-32-15 record through four seasons.

For the 2024-25 campaign, the 27-year-old netminder went 12-11-6 with an .898 save percentage and a 2.80 goals against average through 30 appearances (29 of them starts), while rookie Dustin Wolf took over as Calgary's clear No. 1 starter.

In Philadelphia, Vladar is expected to make up a goaltending tandem with Sam Ersson. Each, for right now, is likely to split the starts in the year ahead while prospects like Carson Bjarnason and Yegor Zavragin continued to develop as potential long-term answers in the system down below.

