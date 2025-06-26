More Health:

June 26, 2025

Disposable vapes may have higher toxic metal levels than other cigarette products

Some flavored vape pods — unauthorized, but easy to buy — have antimony levels that exceed the limits for cancer risk, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Disposable Vapes Metals Nicholas T. Ansell/PA Images; Alamy Images; Sipa USA

Flavored disposable vape products are soaring in popularity among young people in the United States, despite being unauthorized. New research shows many contain dangerously high levels of toxic metals.

Rocket Popsicle, Strawberry Fluff, Juicy Peach Ice – these are just a few flavors among the variety of disposable e-cigarettes and vape pods being sold unregulated in the United States.

Often packaged in bright and pastel colors, disposables are easily accessible online and in shops in Philadelphia and nationwide. They have spiked in popularity in recent years among children and young adults. 

MORE: Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

New research shows they contain higher levels of toxic metals than traditional cigarettes and other e-cigarettes.

In seven disposable devices from three of the most popular brands tested, those puffs contained "surprisingly high concentrations" of nickel, antimony and other toxic metals, the study found. The levels of these metals increased with the number of puffs. And most of the disposable products tested released "markedly higher" amounts of metals and metalloids into vapors than earlier generation, reusable vape products.

"We found that these disposable devices have toxins already present in the e-liquid, or they're leaching quite extensively from their components into e-liquids and ultimately transferred to the smoke," Mark Salazar, the study's lead author, said in a press release.

Three of the devices tested emitted vapors with nickel levels and two with antimony levels that exceeded cancer risk limits. Vapors from four of the products tested contained levels of nickel and lead that exceeded health-risk thresholds for some respiratory diseases and illnesses that cause neurological damage, according to the release.

The findings "highlight critical gaps in e-cigarette regulation" and enforcement and have public health implications, the researchers wrote.

Disposable vapes are technically illegal in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration has only authorized a small number of vape products in one flavor, menthol, other than tobacco. The flavored disposable e cigarettes reportedly are flooding into the country from China. 

"Entrepreneurs can launch a new product by simply sending their logo and flavor requests to Chinese manufacturers, who promise to deliver tens of thousands of devices within weeks," the Associated Press reported. 

The cartridges are discarded after they are used up. Depending on the product and a person's "vaping style," that can be after anywhere from about 600 to 30,000 puffs.

Illicit vape products – imported illegally and sold without FDA authorization – control about 60% of the e-cigarette market, according to Tobacco Insider. The FDA has been beefing up enforcement of the unregulated market with warning letters and fines to retailers.

The attorneys general of nine states, including New Jersey, are are working together to crack down on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of unauthorized vape products, Tobacco Insider reported.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Philadelphia Cigarettes Smoking Metals E-cigarettes Research Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medical stethoscope and lgbtq community flag

The importance of LGBTQIA+ health equity
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly professors discuss America's role in the Israel-Iran conflict

Iran Protests

Travel

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adult Health

Nightmares are more than just scary — they may increase the risk of early death

Nightmares Premature Death

Movies

Documentary will explore life of the 'Forrest Gump of activism'

Kiyoshi Kuramiya documentary

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Under the El and a new aquarium exhibit

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved