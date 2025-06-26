Disposable vapes may have higher toxic metal levels than other cigarette products

Rocket Popsicle, Strawberry Fluff, Juicy Peach Ice – these are just a few flavors among the variety of disposable e-cigarettes and vape pods being sold unregulated in the United States.

Often packaged in bright and pastel colors, disposables are easily accessible online and in shops in Philadelphia and nationwide. They have spiked in popularity in recent years among children and young adults.

New research shows they contain higher levels of toxic metals than traditional cigarettes and other e-cigarettes.

In seven disposable devices from three of the most popular brands tested, those puffs contained "surprisingly high concentrations" of nickel, antimony and other toxic metals, the study found. The levels of these metals increased with the number of puffs. And most of the disposable products tested released "markedly higher" amounts of metals and metalloids into vapors than earlier generation, reusable vape products.

"We found that these disposable devices have toxins already present in the e-liquid, or they're leaching quite extensively from their components into e-liquids and ultimately transferred to the smoke," Mark Salazar, the study's lead author, said in a press release.

Three of the devices tested emitted vapors with nickel levels and two with antimony levels that exceeded cancer risk limits. Vapors from four of the products tested contained levels of nickel and lead that exceeded health-risk thresholds for some respiratory diseases and illnesses that cause neurological damage, according to the release.

The findings "highlight critical gaps in e-cigarette regulation" and enforcement and have public health implications, the researchers wrote.

Disposable vapes are technically illegal in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration has only authorized a small number of vape products in one flavor, menthol, other than tobacco. The flavored disposable e cigarettes reportedly are flooding into the country from China.

"Entrepreneurs can launch a new product by simply sending their logo and flavor requests to Chinese manufacturers, who promise to deliver tens of thousands of devices within weeks," the Associated Press reported.

The cartridges are discarded after they are used up. Depending on the product and a person's "vaping style," that can be after anywhere from about 600 to 30,000 puffs.

Illicit vape products – imported illegally and sold without FDA authorization – control about 60% of the e-cigarette market, according to Tobacco Insider. The FDA has been beefing up enforcement of the unregulated market with warning letters and fines to retailers.

The attorneys general of nine states, including New Jersey, are are working together to crack down on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of unauthorized vape products, Tobacco Insider reported.