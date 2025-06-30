Wawa Welcome America's final week features free museum days, concerts and a block party

Wawa Welcome America has been putting in the hours this summer, with 56 events over 16 days, and it's about to wrap up its celebrations with a bang.

Ring in the week of the Fourth of July with free museum days, street fairs, concerts, movie nights and more. There's no better place to celebrate the holiday than in the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The festival will culminate with a free concert along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but scheduled headliner and hip-hop legend LL Cool J announced Thursday night that he would be pulling out of the concert in an act of solidarity with Philadelphia's striking municipal workers.

"I never, ever want to disappoint my fans, especially in Philadelphia...but there's absolutely no way that I could perform across a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage," the rapper said in a video posted to Instagram. "I have respect for the city, and I hope that the mayor and the city can make a deal. I hope it works out."

He said that he will remain in the city in case a deal is struck. Mayor Cherelle Parker posted that she personally spoke with LL Cool J Thursday evening, saying she "respects his decision, and understands his desire to see the city unified."

Grammy Award-winner and Philly-native Jazmine Sullivan is still scheduled to perform at Friday night's concert along the parkway.

Here's what to expect this week from Wawa Welcome America:

Monday

A family-friendly pool party will be thrown to celebrate the opening of Cherashore Pool at 900 W. Olney Ave from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature musical entertainment from DJ Caesar, games, free food, crafts, giveaways and more.





The Barnes Foundation and Eastern State Penitentiary will both be open to the public and offer extended hours.

• Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., pre-registration is required.

• Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., 5-9 p.m., pre-registration is recommended.

Tuesday

Vet Fest will be held in the City Hall Courtyard from noon-3 p.m. It will feature veteran-focused groups and resources that make a difference in the community. Philly vocalist Denise King will usher in the ceremony with the national anthem.





From 7-9 p.m., Independence Mall will serve as an outdoor movie theater for a screening of Will Smith classic "Independence Day."





Throughout the day, Wagner Free Institute of Science, Carpenters' Hall and the Paul Robeson House and Museum will be free to the public.

• Wagner Free Institute of Science, 1700 W. Montgomery Ave., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m

• Carpenters' Hall, 320 Chestnut St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Paul Robeson House and Museum, 4951 Walnut St., noon -4 p.m., pre-registration is required

Wednesday

To mark July 2, 1776, the day the Continental Congress declared itself free from Great Britain's rule, Philadelphia's Historic District is holding its second Red, White, & Blue To-Do, featuring a flag-raising ceremony, parade , live music and more.





From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., an All-American Block Party will have food trucks, games, and live music.





Salute to Service performance will take place at 7 p.m. at Independence National Historical Park, where the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus and musical duo the War and Treaty will perform.





The Mütter Museum, located at 19 S. 22nd St., will be free from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with pre-registration required .

Thursday

The Philly Pops orchestra returns to Independence Mall for its first concert since its name change . Newly appointed music director Chris Dragon will be joined by special guest singer-songwriter Ben Folds for the performance from 7-9 p.m.





Both the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Historic St. George's Museum & Archives will be free with no pre-registration required.

• Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Historic St. George's Museum & Archives, 326 New St., 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday

Independence Day festivities start at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Freedom Ceremony , featuring a speech by Mayor Cherelle Parker and awards for individuals and organizations making a difference around the city.





From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the Salute to Independence Parade will kick off at 5th and Chestnut streets before working its way in front of Independence Hall and west through Old City.





The concert with LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan will begin at 7 p.m., with a fireworks display over the art museum to follow.





The Cliveden of the National Trust, Fireman's Hall Museum and Arch Street Meeting House will be free for the holiday, with no pre-registration required.