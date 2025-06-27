More Events:

June 27, 2025

Where and when to watch fireworks at the Jersey Shore this Fourth of July

Most shows will be able to be seen from the beach or boardwalk.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Fireworks
fireworks cape may Provided Image/Cape May County

Cape May, above, and other Jersey Shore towns are gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations.

Between the parades, concerts, cookouts and beach backdrop, it feels like Fourth of July was meant to be celebrated at the Jersey Shore, and towns are gearing up for the holiday with weekendlong celebrations.

Of course, fireworks are a necessity for festivities. Here's a guide to where to find them at the shore. 

MORE: On Stage in July: 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'Life of Pi' and Shakespeare in Clark Park

Atlantic City 

The Ocean Casino Resort, located at 500 Boardwalk, will host a fireworks and drone show at the Park starting at 9 p.m. And if you miss out July 4, the casino will hold this event every Friday until Aug. 8. 

Looking for something a bit more traditional? Tropicana Casino and Resort, at 2831 Boardwalk, will hold its fireworks display, minus the drones, at 10 p.m. and will repeat its show every other Saturday starting July 19. 

Both will be visible from the beach and boardwalk areas.

Avalon

A patriotic-themed boat parade will start at 3 p.m. at the Avalon Yacht Club. There will be live music from Motown cover band American Soul at Surfside Park on 29th Street, followed by fireworks on the beach at dusk. 

Cape May

The fireworks display will take place in front of Congress Hall, located at 200 Congress Place, starting at 9:30 p.m. The show will be visible along the beach. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 6. 

On Saturday, July 5, Cape May will host its Independence Day parade along Beach Avenue. A rain date for this event is also scheduled for that Sunday.

Free live music will be available in Rotary Park from Friday, July 4, through Monday, July 7, from 7-8:15 p.m. 

Margate

The extravaganza will take place around 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue. 

Ocean City

Celebrations kick off with a kite flying competition at 7 p.m., followed by live entertainment on the beach next to Music Pier. A fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. on the beach. 

Sea Isle City

Fireworks will be set off at the 50th Street Beach at 9:15 p.m. and will be visible from any beach on the island.

Stone Harbor

Starting at 7:30 p.m., an Independence Day concert will be held at Recreation Fields at 81st Street and Second Avenue. Fireworks will start around dusk and be visible from there or the beach. 

Wildwood

Fireworks will be launched from the beach at Pine Avenue starting at 10 p.m. The show will be synced up to patriotic music that will be played over the boardwalk's loudspeaker system or it can be heard on FM radio channel 106.3. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 10 p.m.

There will also be fireworks shows along the beach and boardwalk every Friday until Aug. 29. 
Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Fireworks Jersey Shore Parades Holiday Traditions Beaches Festivals

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PPA's metered parking rates in Center City to go up $1 on July 1

PPA Rate increase

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

Virtual Dog Therapy

Food & Drink

Triple Bottom Brewing debuts beer with immigrant rights on can

Know Your Rights beer

Performances

On Stage in July: Shakespeare in Clark Park and 'Life of Pi'

A Bottom's Dream

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved