Where and when to watch fireworks at the Jersey Shore this Fourth of July

Between the parades, concerts, cookouts and beach backdrop, it feels like Fourth of July was meant to be celebrated at the Jersey Shore, and towns are gearing up for the holiday with weekendlong celebrations.

Of course, fireworks are a necessity for festivities. Here's a guide to where to find them at the shore.

The Ocean Casino Resort , located at 500 Boardwalk, will host a fireworks and drone show at the Park starting at 9 p.m. And if you miss out July 4, the casino will hold this event every Friday until Aug. 8.





Looking for something a bit more traditional? Tropicana Casino and Resort , at 2831 Boardwalk, will hold its fireworks display, minus the drones, at 10 p.m. and will repeat its show every other Saturday starting July 19.





Both will be visible from the beach and boardwalk areas.

A patriotic-themed boat parade will start at 3 p.m. at the Avalon Yacht Club. There will be live music from Motown cover band American Soul at Surfside Park on 29th Street, followed by fireworks on the beach at dusk.

The fireworks display will take place in front of Congress Hall, located at 200 Congress Place, starting at 9:30 p.m. The show will be visible along the beach. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 6.





On Saturday, July 5, Cape May will host its Independence Day parade along Beach Avenue. A rain date for this event is also scheduled for that Sunday.





Free live music will be available in Rotary Park from Friday, July 4, through Monday, July 7, from 7-8:15 p.m.

The extravaganza will take place around 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue.

Celebrations kick off with a kite flying competition at 7 p.m., followed by live entertainment on the beach next to Music Pier. A fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. on the beach.

Fireworks will be set off at the 50th Street Beach at 9:15 p.m. and will be visible from any beach on the island.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., an Independence Day concert will be held at Recreation Fields at 81st Street and Second Avenue. Fireworks will start around dusk and be visible from there or the beach.

Fireworks will be launched from the beach at Pine Avenue starting at 10 p.m. The show will be synced up to patriotic music that will be played over the boardwalk's loudspeaker system or it can be heard on FM radio channel 106.3. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 10 p.m.





There will also be fireworks shows along the beach and boardwalk every Friday until Aug. 29.