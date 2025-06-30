Quinta Brunson says she'd abolish the DMV if she were in charge of the world

America has never had a queen, but Quinta Brunson makes a convincing pitch for her ascension to the throne in a new video.

The "Abbott Elementary" star-creator shared decrees she'd make as queen for a day in the 4-minute clip, a companion to her cover story for Bustle. First to go in the Brunson regime? The dreaded Department of Motor Vehicles. The actress says she's waited up to six hours at the DMV, a place she once frequented because she "previously used to lose things a lot."

"I don't get it anymore," Brunson says. "I just don't, and we can probably find a way to do it on our phone."

Queen Quinta wouldn't just come for the DMV. The West Philly native also said she'd throw people who blast music from their phones in public in the dungeon.

Under Brunson's reign, "Optimistic" by Sounds of Blackness would be the national anthem and three hours of outside time per day would be mandatory. Her royal court would include her parents, siblings, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Stanley Tucci and two of her "Abbott Elementary" costars: Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"Sheryl would be a separate queen sitting next to me," Brunson explains. "Queen of singing, queen of sitting up straight, queen of diction."

Check out the rest of her royal decrees in the video:

