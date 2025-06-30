More Culture:

June 30, 2025

Quinta Brunson says she'd abolish the DMV if she were in charge of the world

The 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star shared other decrees she'd make as queen in an interview with Bustle.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Interviews
Quinta Brunson DMV C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Philly native Quinta Brunson issued rules as a hypothetical queen for a day for Bustle. The DMV would fall, and 'Optimistic' by Sounds of Blackness would be the national anthem.

America has never had a queen, but Quinta Brunson makes a convincing pitch for her ascension to the throne in a new video.

The "Abbott Elementary" star-creator shared decrees she'd make as queen for a day in the 4-minute clip, a companion to her cover story for Bustle. First to go in the Brunson regime? The dreaded Department of Motor Vehicles. The actress says she's waited up to six hours at the DMV, a place she once frequented because she "previously used to lose things a lot."

MORE: Lisa Ann Walter reveals how her 'Abbott' character stays true to Philly and why she loves doing stand-up here

"I don't get it anymore," Brunson says. "I just don't, and we can probably find a way to do it on our phone."

Queen Quinta wouldn't just come for the DMV. The West Philly native also said she'd throw people who blast music from their phones in public in the dungeon.

Under Brunson's reign, "Optimistic" by Sounds of Blackness would be the national anthem and three hours of outside time per day would be mandatory. Her royal court would include her parents, siblings, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Stanley Tucci and two of her "Abbott Elementary" costars: Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"Sheryl would be a separate queen sitting next to me," Brunson explains. "Queen of singing, queen of sitting up straight, queen of diction."

Check out the rest of her royal decrees in the video:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Interviews Philadelphia Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson DMV

Videos

Featured

Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront
VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly school district charged with violation asbestos regulations

Asbestos Philly Schools

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adult Health

3 years after abortion rights were overturned, contraception access is at risk

Dobbs Contraception Plan B

History

Civil War-era inventor was solar energy pioneer 150 years ago

Ericsson solar model

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved