New views on masculinity could propel men to better health — but some insist on clinging to its traditional meaning

Has anything really changed? That's the question I raise each June as I review the state of men's health.

The impetus, of course, is Men's Health Month, the annual pep rally where we all decry the culture of masculinity that has men neglecting their health, cite the horrific statistics that chronicle current conditions, and encourage men to attend to the basics of a healthy lifestyle.

While the major markers of men's health show little change, there are indications of modest progress on views of masculinity and mental health. Unfortunately, this progress, known as the "new masculinity," is being countered by social media messaging principally directed toward vulnerable young men. The messages reinforce traditional masculine values and, in some cases, direct blame on women for the economic and social challenges facing these young men.

Nevertheless, some believe that 2025 shows men's well-being shifting toward a profound transformation despite these competing trends.

Clinical markers of men's health

Though the data may lag a few years, the most current reporting on clinical markers of men's health shows little change.

Forty percent of men 20 and older have obesity, 50% of men older than 18 have hypertension, and only 28% of men meet the federal guidelines for physical activity. Suicide rates among men are four times higher than women, with men accounting for 80% of suicides despite representing 50% of the U.S. population. And finally, men are more likely to experience chronic health conditions earlier than women, with women outliving men by five years.

Modifiable risk factors like smoking, bad eating habits, alcohol consumption and obesity are contributing factors, medical experts say. Some studies suggest that reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality.

Men's health trends in 2025

In a 2025 report, The Global Wellness Institute characterizes the state of men's well-being as "undergoing a profound transformation." The Institute writes that masculinity "once defined by stoicism and self-reliance" is now "being reexamined through the lens of mental health, emotional resilience, and self-care." Still, the report notes men are facing a crisis in well-being indicated by loneliness, career stagnation and increased mental health struggles.

The Institute also documents toxic influencers that promote hyper-masculinity amid the emergence of a new culture of masculinity that encourages men to embrace vulnerability and seek help. It identified four trends that embody the state of men's health in 2025.

The first trend centers on media narratives that both sound the alarm to the struggles of young men and tell the positive stories of men embracing wellness. It's a point that rings true to me. Over the past year, I've explored the plight of young men and also documented examples of men stepping up to help other men to get the medical care they need. The plight of angry, young men feeling lonely, falling behind academically and economically, and succumbing to toxic online subcultures is a real problem. Fortunately, media reports also have drawn attention to positive trends toward a balanced narrative. It's a strange coexistence with a future that remains very uncertain.

The second trend is the social media competition between those who promote hyper-masculine, anti-feminine messages in the "manosphere" and those who advocate for a healthy masculinity that redefines manhood to encourage open conversations about depression and strength with empathy. The "manosphere" and the frustrations of young men was very much in play during the 2024 election cycle, and influenced the outcome last fall.

The third trend is men becoming more open to change as they face a persistent health crisis. The report cites 2024-2025 data from the World Health Organization and other organizations that suggests men are slowly becoming open to interventions to blunt suicide and promote help-seeking. Again, this is a conclusion that is consistent with other research, namely the 2024 Cleveland Clinic MENtion It survey which found that young men were more open to mental health care.

The fourth trend is the growth of self-care services and products for men. According to the Institute, "modern masculinity now often includes skin routines, workout recovery sessions, therapy or coaching, social bonding, and other forms of self-improvement." Seems like vanity may just help the push to live healthy.

These trends have both positive and negative implications for the future of men's health. Where they ultimately lead remains to be seen, but given the history of the effort, any progress, and attention, is welcome.

Taking charge of your health

No matter where you may be on the continuum of health behaviors — whether you're older 50, a younger dude or somewhere in between — there are basic practices that all men should follow. No column on Men's Health Month would be complete without a reminder to take charge of your health. Florida's Jackson Health System offers a simple five-point process.

• Get an annual checkup. It will help catch any problems and offer you an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about staying healthy. • Be active. Move your body every day, whether it's hitting the gym, taking a simple walk, riding a bike, playing with the kids or doing yard work. Exercise will help your heart, keep your weight down and improve your mood. • Eat smarter. Consume more fruit, vegetables and whole grains along with lean meat like chicken or fish. Substitute water for soda and stay away from fried and sugary foods. • Attend to your mental health. Don't hesitate to talk to family members, friends or mental health experts if you feel sad, stressed, angry or overwhelmed. • Know your numbers. You can work better with your doctor and make better choices if you know your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight. They define your health.

Think about next year

If anything, Men's Health Month is a time for reflection and a commitment to action. Much more than a New Year's Resolution that's expected to be abandoned, think about where you want to be a year from now.

Do you want to feel better, lose weight, get active, and do more? How about improving those medical numbers I just referenced? And, for my older colleagues, do you want to ensure that you'll be around for some time to support your family?

If any of these questions hit home, then use Men's Health Month as your own personal launching pad. Follow the tips above, engage your family for support, and while you're at it, encourage the younger men in your life to join you on your mission. One great way to advance your own self-care is to support the self-care of others.

Regardless of where our nation goes, take charge of the one life most important to you and set it in the direction for health and happiness.