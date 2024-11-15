Traditional views on masculinity are part of the American psyche, but they keep many men from living healthy

Social, emotional and cultural factors influence healthy living. This is particularly true for men, and the science describing these connections is well-established.

It's a linkage that has received significant attention for decades and, more recently, has been the subject of research examining the economic and social crises among men and the impact a man's social and economic circumstances can have on his physical and mental health.

At the center of these male influences is a well-known trigger, one so impactful that it remains a barrier to the health of men and may be gaining momentum. That trigger is masculinity, a cultural phenomenon that skyrocketed to new levels of admiration during the presidential campaign and, according to experts, was a factor in the race.

In view of this heightened attention, it is reasonable to ask what impact this surge of hyper masculinity could have on men's health. Do recent indications that men may be starting to prioritize their health represent a small but significant shift in male attitudes? Might an emerging trend to acknowledge mental health provide reason to think that traditional male norms are changing? Or will masculine social stigmas continue to portray physician visits and medical screenings as signs of weakness and vulnerability?

Research preceding the election suggests there may be small signs of movement in the attitudes of men, but traditional views of masculinity remain well anchored in the American male psyche. The presidential election was certainly a vote for manliness. How this cultural message translates into the health behaviors of men going forward is the question.

Pre-election views on masculinity

In September, the Pew Research Center surveyed 6,204 U.S. adults seeking their opinions on men and masculinity. Their findings shed light on the outcome of the presidential election and insights into the direction of manliness in American culture.

According to Pew, feelings of masculinity remain strong among American men, though less so among younger men. Eighty-five percent of men see themselves as either highly or leaning masculine, with Republicans (53%) comprising a larger share than Democrats (29%). The prevalence of masculine norms also is prevalent across races, with 41% of white men, 47% of Hispanic men and 49% of Black men rating themselves as highly masculine.

Men's feelings of masculinity vary by age. Twenty-five percent of men under 30 rate themselves as highly masculine, compared to 36% of men 30 to 49. Slightly more than half of those 50 and older fall into the highly masculine category, too.

Beyond their self perceptions, there is a sense among these men that their behaviors are underappreciated. Pew found that men who consider themselves highly masculine also believe there is not enough value placed on men who are confident, assertive, risk takers and physically strong.

This feeling persists despite Pew also finding that 43% of those surveyed have a positive view of masculine men and only 25% have a negative view. Another 31% hold neither positive nor negative views.

Collectively, this data appears to maintain the traditional masculinity platform, which continues to be passed from one generation to the next. Pew found 66% of men say their fathers had a "great deal" or a "fair amount" of influence in shaping their views of what it means to be a man.

The politics of masculinity

Much has been written about the injection of masculinity into the presidential election and Donald Trump's use of hyper masculine images, like Hulk Hogan, throughout the campaign.

Post-election polls suggested 59% of white men voted for Trump, the Associated Press reported. Exit polls from NBC News found 54% of Latino men voted for Trump.

Trump also reportedly gained more voters under 30 than any Republican presidential candidate since 2008. This included young, white men without college degrees, a demographic in which Trump topped Kamala Harris 56% to 40%.

I will leave the political interpretations to others, but elections offer a unique gauge of social and cultural sentiment. Clearly the outcome provides reasons to reflect on what this says about any changes in the direction of men's health.

Pew found younger men are most frustrated about the status of men in the U.S., with 36% of men under 50 reporting frustration compared to 22% of men 50 and older.

Both men and women 50 and older are more likely than their younger counterparts to report feeling proud about the status of men, Pew found.

This does not bode well for the future of men in the U.S. and may offer a glimpse into what prompted young men to vote as they did. When viewed in the context of prior research – which has documented the dominance of traditional views of male behavior – the election results add further evidence that no deviation from these norms is on the horizon.

A hidden opportunity?

Yes, the science is strong when it comes to the social and cultural influences on the health behaviors of men. However, that research suggests the most powerful of all motivators of behavior are a man's personal relationships. Spouses, partners, children, grandchildren and other factors, like volunteerism and careers, create forceful conditions for men to stay healthy enough to be there for the people they love. In my book, "Crack The Code," I spoke to the irony among men who see themselves as providers and guardians for their loved ones, but jeopardize their ability to do so by neglecting their health. It doesn't have to be that way.

Being confident, assertive, and physically strong (we'll hold off on the risk-taking for now) does not mean that men should avoid their annual physicals or skip crucial cancer screenings. And it surely doesn't mean depression isn't real and that getting help is somehow unmanly. If there was ever a time to redefine the health dimensions of masculinity in the U.S., that time is now.

In 2020, I joined the chorus of men's health advocates in calling for the establishment of a federal Office of Men's Health based on the success of the Office of Women's Health established in 1991. While this idea may seem antithetical to the masculine norms so pronounced during the campaign, maybe it is not. If men feel undervalued and need help comparable to that given to women, this could just be the vehicle. Leveraging this new focus on masculinity to redefine manliness and embrace the most basic of good health practices would be a true sign of leadership that would benefit everyone.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.