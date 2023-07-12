Roam Fitness opens new location at Philadelphia International Airport

Whether you're waiting to board or your connecting flight has been delayed, there is a new way to pass time at Philadelphia International Airport.

Roam Fitness, a full-service workout gym equipped with free weights, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and an infrared sauna, opened near Terminal F at Philly's airport this week.

The 1,500-square-foot facility is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to anyone with an active boarding pass. The gym includes over 10,000 digital on-demand classes, with new live classes daily, as well as a dedicated space for yoga and resistance training. Hyperice products for recovery are also available.

"We couldn't be more excited for PHL travelers to have access to our gym facilities," said Cynthia Sandall, one of Roam's co-owners. "We have plenty of cardio equipment and private shower rooms that can be reserved to ensure you make it to your gate on time."



Guests who don't come with workout attire can borrow gear to break a sweat, as Roam Fitness offers its guests Lululemon clothing and Brooks sneakers. They also sell clothing from brands like Beyond Yoga, Girlfriend Collective and Rhone. People that come prepared with clothing can have their sweaty garments vacuum-sealed before boarding a flight.

There are four private, individual showers that can be reserved in 15-minute increments, with cleansing products from Malin+Goetz available. Roam Fitness also provides personal lockers equipped with charging stations.

"Our largest facility to date will showcase an expansion in variety and total number of exercise stations, including the latest and greatest in technology integrated feedback and connected coaching platforms, that have become the vanguard of any workout experience," said cofounder Ty Manegold.

The gym is the second Roam Fitness location to open; Sandall and Manegold opened the first one at Baltimore's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in 2017.

Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of food and shops at PHL, said Roam Fitness offers travelers a great opportunity not to feel stressed about missing their workouts while traveling.



"We’re excited to welcome ROAM Fitness to our PHL Food & Shops merchant community," Hannah said.

Guests can purchase day passes for $25 and monthly memberships for $35. Annual memberships are available for $420. Members can reserve facility amenities 24 hours in advance.