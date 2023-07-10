More Culture:

July 10, 2023

Dos Caminos brings its popular margaritas to the shore with Atlantic City restaurant

The NYC-based chain's new location, located in the Golden Nugget, serves Mexico City-inspired cuisine and highly reviewed drinks

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
dos caminos atlantic city Provided Image/Fertitta Entertainment

Dos Caminos, which serves authentic Mexican cuisine at its several locations in New York City, is now open in Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Dos Caminos, which serves authentic Mexican food at several New York City locations, recently unveiled its only eatery outside the Big Apple, and it just so happens to be at the Jersey Shore.

The newest Dos Caminos restaurant is now open within Golden Nugget Atlantic City (Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard) in the space formerly occupied by Grotto Italian Ristorante. The latest addition to the Atlantic City hotel, casino and marina will offer patrons modern, chef-driven cuisine inspired by the flavors of Mexico City.

“We look forward to bringing the authenticity and fresh ingredients of Dos Caminos, and know it will become a favorite amongst our guests,” said Tom Pohlman, Golden Nugget's executive vice president and general manager. 

Upon entering Dos Caminos Atlantic City, guests are greeted by bold, bright colors and walls decorated in sugar skulls and flags, similar to its sister restaurants in New York.

dos caminos golden nuggetProvided Image/Fertitta Entertainment

Los Caminos, a modern Mexican-style restaurant with multiple locations in New York City, is now open at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City.


On the menu are street-food inspired appetizers like ceviche, fresh guacamole and alambre de camarones (bacon-wrapped shrimp), as well as tacos ranging from vegan options to birria and carne asada. Entrées include fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas and more. 

The cocktail menu includes the restaurant's fan-favorite margaritas — which were voted the No. 1 margarita in NYC two years in a row, according to the Dos Caminos website  as well as specialty tequila drinks and palomas.

dos caminos fajitaProvided Image/Fertitta Entertainment

The menu at Dos Caminos' new location in Atlantic City includes fresh guacamole and sizzling fajitas.


Dos Caminos, which officially opened June 29, joins other Golden Nugget dining options like Chart House, Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, Lillie's Asian Cuisine and Michael Patrick's Brasserie.

Reservations can be made online. Dos Caminos Atlantic City is open open Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 3-10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m.-12 a.m. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 

