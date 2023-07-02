New restaurant Alice offers charcoal-grilled American cuisine in South Philly

A new restaurant has opened in South Philly, offering a seasonal American menu with an emphasis on charcoal grilling.

Alice, located at 901 Christian Street by the Italian Market, is Dave Conn's first endeavor as chef-owner. Conn previously spent time in various restaurants throughout the city, working with the Garces Group for 12 years and recently serving as executive chef at El Vez.

MORE: Temple grads introduce Philly craft beer scene to new generation with BrewedAt

Conn's new 60-seat restaurant includes outdoor cafe seating and bar seating that gives patrons a glimpse of the open kitchen and indoor charcoal oven.

On the food menu, guests can dine on shareable cuisine like soft shell crab, Colorado lamb rack, naan flatbreads and seasonal vegetables. Many of Alice's signature dishes are made using the large charcoal oven to add caramelization and flavor depth, and some of the menu items were developed in Conn's home kitchen during the pandemic.



The drink menu features natural wines, made-to-order cocktails and craft beer.



“The vibe is a blend—the restaurant is cozy and intimate—it is at once dressy, sophisticated but casual and relaxed,” Conn said in a release. “It is lively, elegant, warm, and familial, with familiar food that are prepared in unfamiliar ways to create new tastes to explore."

Alice was named for Conn's late mother, who he described as a "huge foodie" that inspired him throughout his career. The corner storefront previously housed Butcher’s Cafe, Paesano’s and Monsu.

Martin Buday/Alice Martin Buday/Alice Alice chef and owner Dave Conn outside his new restaurant at 901 Christian Street.



Conn works alongside his wife, Sarah, who acts as his partner and chose many of the restaurant's design elements. Conn's longtime Graces Group colleague Robert Scully is the general manager.



Alice is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, with brunch service to be added soon.

