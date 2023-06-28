Temple grads introduce Philly craft beer scene to new generation with BrewedAt

There are over 100 craft breweries in the Philadelphia region, and a pair of local entrepreneurs have set out to showcase as many as possible to a new generation of beer drinkers.

Evan Blum and Cole Decker, Bucks County natives and Temple University graduates, launched BrewedAt last year. The digital and media production company uses social media and events to connect casual drinkers with local craft breweries.

"There's a really young generation coming up into craft beer. Social media is their form of entertainment and form of discovery, and (BrewedAt) provides them with seeing the different craft breweries nearby," Blum said. "It's definitely something we want to showcase to people that are turning 21 and getting into craft beer as they mature out of the college beers."

Blum, who was part of Temple's first four-year supply chain management program, spent time working in the corporate beverage world at Nestlé Waters before embarking on a path closer to his interests.

"I was just looking for something more fun in my life instead of going down a corporate sort of path and looking back in 30 years and saying, am I enjoying myself?" Blum said. "And what I do really enjoy is going to breweries. That's a fun activity that me and my friends would do all the time. And I'm like, what if we try to make something out of this in supporting the local places where I'm from? ... So that's kind of where me and my friends started filming when we went to locations."

Blum and Decker met at Council Rock High School South before reconnecting as students at Temple. The best friends first conceptualized the idea for their company back in 2021. A year later, after pondering a few punchy name options — like "Brew15," a play on the 215 area code that was already someone else's Instagram handle — the entrepreneurs created and posted their first video.

With Blum as CEO and Decker as creative director, BrewedAt now offers production work and media marketing for breweries and brands. The team uses photos and video packages to spotlight unique beers or pop-up events happening at breweries throughout the Philadelphia region, and occasionally New Jersey and New York too.

BrewedAt also hosts events, and its largest one yet will be held this weekend. On Saturday, July 1 from 12-5 p.m., the company will be stationed outside Citizens Bank Park during the tailgate for the Phillies vs. Nationals game handing out hundreds of free beer vouchers for local craft breweries. To locate the BrewedAt team and receive the vouchers, fans can follow BrewedAt's Instagram stories the day of the event.

Beer lovers can check out BrewedAt's work — including footage taken at this weekend's tailgate — on its website, Instagram and other social media. The company is also developing a podcast, hosted by a mystery local brewer.

BrewedAt's founders hope it will continue to grow as the go-to destination for finding out what's happening in the Philly beer scene.

"We like to showcase what everybody has to offer and show them the different options that might be in their neighborhood that they never heard of," Blum said. "(We're using BrewedAt) to lift up the local places that are around."