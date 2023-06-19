More Culture:

June 19, 2023

Tired Hands Brewing Co. teases plans for 15-acre beer park in Delaware County

The Ardmore-based craft brewer said it will partner with food trucks at an upcoming location in Newtown Square

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Tired Hands Delco Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Tired Hands Brewing Co. revealed plans for a beer garden at a 15-acre site in Newtown Township, Delaware County.

Ardmore's Tired Hands Brewing Co. appears to be making moves to open a beer park in Delaware County, calling on interested beer lovers to apply for jobs at a new location in Newtown Township.

In a Facebook post last week, the craft brewery shared a photo of a large plot of land. "15 acres in Newtown Square," the post said. "We are hiring folks that love to be outside, selling beer from a cabin."

A few days later, a second Facebook post shared another photo of the land and said the company is seeking food trucks to partner with.

Neither of the photos included a cabin, so it's unclear if one will be built at the site. No address was mentioned, and a Tired Hands spokesperson said Monday that the company is still finalizing plans before sharing details about the beer park. 

Founded in 2011, Tired Hands is known for its Belgian and French farmhouse ales and American hoppy beers. St. Oner's, the company's Fishtown restaurant, opened in 2020, and its beer garden in Northwest Philly is run in partnership with the urban agriculture nonprofit FarmerJawn. The company also owns a general store that sells cans in Kennett Square, Chester County.

Tired Hands founder Jean Broillet IV was ensnared in controversy two years ago when the company was among several notable U.S. breweries named in allegations about toxic workplace issues. Broillet IV returned to the company in a visible role last year after stepping away to focus on creative branding.

No other information is available about what's on the horizon in Delaware County, but it looks like Tired Hands is working on a spacious new venue.

