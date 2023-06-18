New restaurant Lilly's Ferry brings Middle Eastern flavors to Old City

A new restaurant has opened in Old City, bringing vibrant Mediterranean flavors to Philadelphia.

Lilly's Ferry is serving cuisine inspired by owner Anas Hamad's Middle Eastern heritage at 10 S. Front Street, in the former home of British-style pub The Victoria Freehouse.

Hamad is originally from Jerusalem, and came to the U.S. when he was 14. After moving from Maryland to Philly in 2020, Hamad realized he didn't see many establishments serving the flavors that reminded him of home. From there, Lilly's Ferry was born.

The menu, made in collaboration with a chef from Dubai to ensure authenticity, includes classic Middle Eastern dishes such as Hummus, Chicken Shawarma, Falafel, Tahini Salad and Baklava. It also includes unique options like Vegan Tiki Marsala, Chicken & Chips, Sheppard’s Pie and Chicken Pot Pie.

For drinks, customers can expect a rotating list of specialty seasonal cocktails like the Ferry Trip (gin, elderflower liquor, cucumber-lemon zest syrup, lime juice).

Lilly's Ferry gets its name from Hamad's four-year-old daughter, Lilly.



Provided Image/Lilly's Ferry Lilly's Ferry is now open at 10 S. Front Street, in the former location of the Victoria Freehouse.

“I took her to visit the restaurant for the first time,” Hamad said in a release. “She saw a ferry and pointed it out and the name stuck from that moment on. I always wanted to name my business after her, but the ferry was a last-minute addition that I had to use as the moment was adorable.”



The restaurant is open seven days a week, with the kitchen closing at 10:30 p.m. each night. Reservations can be made online.