June 07, 2023

Pixar-themed mini golf course coming to Penn's Landing this summer

The 18-hole interactive experience featuring popular Disney film characters will take over the Great Plaza from July 6 through October 1

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Pixar mini golf Provided Image/Rockefeller Sports & Events

Pixar Putt, a pop-up mini golf experience featuring popular Disney and Pixar movies, is coming to Philadelphia this summer. The 18-hole game will take over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing from July 6 until October 1.

A mini golf course featuring characters from Disney and Pixar movies is coming to the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia this summer. 

Pixar Putt, which includes 18 holes, opens at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing with a preview on July 1, followed by a public opening on July 6 through Oct. 1. The interactive setup will incorporate films such as 'Toy Story,' 'The Incredibles,' 'Monsters Inc.' and 'Finding Nemo.'

The summertime attraction will be open seven days a week from noon to 10:00 p.m., though it will close to those under 18 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for Pixar Putt After Dark. Guests are advised to arrive no later than 8:30 p.m.

A game of golf costs between $24.75 and $26.75 for children and $29.75 and $31.75 for adults. 

"Rockefeller Studios brought Pixar Putt to the United States to allow Pixar fans an interactive way to experience their favorite movies, including 'Toy Story,' 'Up,' 'Soul,' and last year's hit movie, 'Turning Red,'" Pixar Putt producer Chad Larabee said. "The course is designed for kids ages 4-104 to play, which makes us a perfect addition to Summer Fest at Penn's Landing."

Pixar Putt originated in 2021 in New York City and has had pop-ups in Houston, San Antonio, Denver, Fort Lauderdale and Chicago.

Guests are encouraged to book tickets in advance online because of high demand.

brian@phillyvoice.com

