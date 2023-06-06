Topgolf to open King of Prussia location in July

Topgolf will soon expand in the Philly region with the opening of its King of Prussia facility in July.

The three-story complex at 588 N. Gulph Road covers more than 48 acres and will feature 34 hitting bays on each level, with room for more than 500 golfers to play a range of games and challenges. Topgolf is known for its ball-tracking technology that enables amateurs and experts alike to test their driving skills year-round under climate-controlled conditions.

The new Topgolf also will have a bar and restaurant in addition to spaces reserved for private events. On weekends, live music and entertainment will make the facility more appealing to a wide range of visitors, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Last year, Topgolf opened its Northeast Philly location at 2140 Byberry Road, the former site of the Nabisco and Mondelēz bakery.

Based in Dallas, Topgolf has more than 80 locations in the U.S. and internationally. The company has grown in recent years, as has enthusiasm for golf, which gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Topgolf in King of Prussia was built on the former site of a Baptist church. The chain bought the site from Villanova-based real estate company Provco in 2019. Construction was initially expected to be completed sometime in 2020, but work on the facility didn't begin until April 2021 due to the pandemic.

The next-closest Topgolf is in Mount Laurel at 104 Centerton Road. The other New Jersey location is in Edison.