Electronic bikes could soon be banned on boardwalk in Ocean City

To make Ocean City safer for shore goers, Mayor Jay Gillian plans to introduce legislation banning electronic bike riding on the boardwalk.

Last Thursday, during an emergency City Council meeting, officials raised concerns about the e-bikes ridden in the Jersey Shore town in crowded areas at high speeds and causing safety concerns, Press of Atlantic City said.

Battery-powered e-bikes travel at high speeds similar to motor scooters or mopeds, some reaching upwards of 30 or 40 mph. Currently, no regulations exist for electronic bicycles on the boardwalk.

Gillian said he would introduce an ordinance during this Thursday's council meeting to put some limits on e-bikes. The ordinance will also ban motorized bicycles and low-speed electric scooters on the boardwalk.

"The north-south bike path, the West Avenue Route, and the Boardwalk are among the most important and frequently utilized bike paths enjoyed by bicyclists in the city, and the recent increase in the number of low-speed electric bicycles on the city's crowded bike paths, including the Boardwalk, have raised concerns about public safety," the legislation says, via OCNJ Daily.

In the legislation, e-bikes are only allowed on the city's bike paths and can't be ridden on the boardwalk.

During the summer, bicycles can be ridden on the boardwalk from 5:00 a.m. until noon.

Olivia Thompson of the Ocean City Bicycle Centertold 6ABC that she is on board with the rules changes and will no longer rent out e-bikes.

"There's just too much liability issues, and we have regular bikes," she said. "They go like 20 miles per hour. So you put somebody on it who has no idea how to ride it and then put all the traffic into it; it's just not safe."



To amend the ordinance for bicycles with changes including the ban of e-bikes on the boardwalk, there must be two votes, one to introduce the change and a second after a public hearing, Press of Atlantic City said.

Legislation to ban e-bikes comes after Gillian instituted several rules changes after Memorial Day weekend.

After a holiday weekend where police responded to 999 incidents, Ocean City's beaches will close at 8 p.m., backpacks are prohibited on the boardwalk after 8 p.m., and the curfew for juveniles is now 11 p.m.

"In the end, protecting our reputation as 'America's Greatest Family Resort' will benefit everybody in Ocean City," Gillian said about enacting the rule changes.

