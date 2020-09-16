More News:

September 16, 2020

Gettysburg tourist captures spooky ghost video at Civil War site

New Jersey man films spectral figures emerging from historic Pennsylvania battleground

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Ghosts
Gettysburg Ghosts Tourist Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

A New Jersey man visiting Gettysburg with his family captured spooky video of what looked like two ghosts at the historic Civil War battleground in Pennsylvania.

In a deleted scene from an episode of "The Office," Jim Halpert once explained that his family abandoned a trip to Gettysburg because his brothers claimed the town was full of dead zombies from the Civil War. 

Maybe Jim's brothers were on to something, in a way. 

In a distressing new video — even by 2020 standards — a New Jersey man captured what appears to be two human-like apparitions at the historic Pennsylvania battleground. 

Greg Yuelling, 46, told The U.S. Sun that he and his family were visiting Gettysburg as tourists to soak up the Civil War landmarks. The site was the stage of a pivotal battle in July 1863 that turned the war decisively in favor of the Union. An estimated 46,000 to 51,000 casualties, along with about 5,000 horses, piled up over the course of three grueling days. 

Yuelling said he had heard stories about ghosts in Gettysburg, but he didn't believe any of it until he saw some himself while traveling with his family one night last week. 

"We were driving along one night and we started hearing noises, I heard things to the left and my uncle heard things to the right, and there was a fog, but the fog was weird, it was only in one patch, not dispersed," Yuelling told the tabloid. "Then we saw these shapes moving in the darkness. They were the size of humans, one of them ran right through the cannon."

In the video below, two fog-like figures appear to briefly take the shape of human beings. You can judge for yourself. 

Yuelling and his family watched the videos repeatedly to confirm what they saw. He said the sight was both exciting and ominous, and it's changed the way he thinks about paranormal activity. 

"I always questioned the validity of those ghost videos you see on TV,  I was always pretty disbelieving," Yueller said. "I believe everything now."

It has been a strange week for unusual sightings in the region. On Monday night, residents of Rutherford, New Jersey, freaked out when they saw what looked like a UFO in the sky

It turned out to be a Goodyear blimp headed to MetLife Stadium for a "Monday Night Football" game. 

Fair enough, but how do you explain fog that turns into ghosts? 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Ghosts Gettysburg Halloween Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Art Installations

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard

Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov is taking over Pat's King of Steaks for three days
Michael Solomonov x Pat's King of Steaks

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved