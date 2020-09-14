More News:

September 14, 2020

Paul Linvill, patriarch of Delco's Linvilla Orchards, dies at 93

Pumpkinland will continue in 2020 with precautions for COVID-19

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Linvilla Orchards
Paul Linvill Linvilla Orchards/Facebook

Paul Linvill spent most of his life with his family at Linvilla Orchards in Middletown Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He died at 93 years old on Sept. 6, 2020.

Linvilla Orchards, one of Middletown Township's most storied and popular destinations, announced Monday that Paul Linvill died earlier this month at 93 years old.

We are very sad to announce that our patriarch, Paul Linvill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Paul...

Posted by Linvilla Orchards on Monday, September 14, 2020

Linvill spent most of his life on the 300-acre family farm, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2014. Linvilla Orchards has been in the family for five generations. 

What began as a dairy farm evolved into a site of education and entertainment over the years, from festivals and hayrides to the annual Bunnyland and Pumpkinland events.

For years, Paul and his late wife, Margaret, lived at the pre-Revolutionary farmhouse in Middletown, one of the oldest homes in the area. Margaret, who went by Peg and managed the gift shop at Linvilla, died in 2018.

Middletown purchased half of the Linvilla property for open preservation in 1987, when Paul's brother, Larry, retired. Paul's family obtained "Life Estate" rights of the township property.

In 2002, a devastating fire destroyed Linvilla Orchards' Octagonal Barn, but the family rebuilt a new farm market and has since made several additions, including a greenhouse and garden center, a 36-acre neighboring property and a beer garden.

Paul, who was an avid rose enthusiast throughout his life, is survived by four children and several grandchildren.

Pumpkinland opened last weekend at Linvilla Orchards and will continue with safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Linvilla Orchards Media Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Art Installations

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard

Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov is taking over Pat's King of Steaks for three days
Michael Solomonov x Pat's King of Steaks

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved